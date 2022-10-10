This week is National Fire Prevention Week.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) has announced “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape” as the theme. This theme reinforces the critical importance of developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly. In 2021, there were 1,388 reported civilian fire fatalities.
According to NFPA data, home — the place people feel safest from fire — is actually where they are at greatest risk, with three-quarters (74 percent) of all U.S. fire deaths occurring in homes. When a home fire does occur, it’s more likely to be serious; people are more likely to die in a home fire today than they were in 1980.
“Today’s homes burn faster and hotter than they used to, minimizing the amount of time they have to escape safely,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the NFPA Outreach and Advocacy division. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes to get out from the time the smoke alarm sounds.”
Developing a home escape plan with all members of the household and practicing it regularly ensures that everyone knows what to do when the smoke alarm sounds and uses that time wisely.
As part of your escape plan:
• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
• Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
In addition to developing an escape plan, here are five more steps you can take to keep yourself and your loved ones safe.
• Sleep with bedroom doors closed. This can dramatically reduce the flow of deadly smoke and even fire into the bedroom, providing extra time to escape.
• Make sure you have photoelectric smoke detectors installed in your home. By law, in Vermont, all rental properties are required to have these.
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home.
• Do not leave candles unattended.
• Equip your home with one or more fire extinguishers; know where they are stored and how to use them.
For more information about fire prevention and the National Fire Protection Association, go to nfpa.org/fpw.