BRATTLEBORO — Seven months after a positive COVID-19 test robbed her of participating in her first Boston Marathon, Nicole James is ready to finally make her dream come true.
The determined Brattleboro woman needs your help.
Needing to raise a minimum of $7,500 in order to run the famed 26.2-mile course on April 17 of next year, she has teamed up with Fred Ross to hold a Free 5k Trail Fun Run or Walk behind the Brattleboro Retreat Farm on Nov. 20 at 8:45 a.m. (walkers) and 9 a.m. (runners). Tax deductible donations will be appreciated to benefit the 2023 Tufts Medical Center Boston Marathon Charity Team.
"I hope you will join us for an invigorating family-friendly event," said James, who is a longtime United Natural Foods employee.
The course will start and end behind the Cheese Factory/Retreat Farm buildings. It begins up the Morningside Trail, turns left onto Nature Trail and returns down Morningside. The trails should be easy to follow by keeping your eyes on the white-painted arrows and spots at intersections. There will be roots and rocks and 600 vertical feet to negotiate.
"I will be the cheering crew," James mentioned.
Refreshments will be provided for all at the finish. Raffle prizes will be drawn randomly at 10 a.m. (must be present to win). Photos will be taken and will be available on the Red Clover Rovers' Facebook page, where the results will be posted.
"Running is my passion, my hobby, my everything," explained James, who you may have seen competing in a past Jingle Bell Jog or Run for Recovery.
She has a condition called Ulcerative Colitis, which causes inflammation in the digestive tract and prevents her from being able to run a Boston Marathon qualifier in the necessary 3:45-3:50 time range. Her only hope is to raise enough money in order to earn a Tufts starting bib for the Patriots' Day race.