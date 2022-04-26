Jon Heydenreich

When the seasons change there seems to be an extra energy or excitement in the air. All kinds of folks go out riding bikes or running or walking in the new warmth.
Slow down. Stop. We are all a year older. It has been a long winter.
I suspect many of us overdo it a bit. A few weeks from now there will not be as many folks biking or running or walking. That energy seems to dissipate.
Maybe that is way we like it – the ultra high, “let’s go out,” followed by the semi crash and a few weeks later — the excitement is over.
Pay attention to your spirit. Keep the long view in mind. One step at a time. Save a little for tomorrow. The long view.