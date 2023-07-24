Jon Heydenreich

Someone is always evaluating us.
Our words, clothes, mannerisms, how we do our jobs… endless. For some, especially for those in the public eye, it means living with a low level of stress that never ends.
I have friends who are critiqued on the basis of their spouses, kids, what they wear, hairstyle, weight, how they laugh ... Some of us live with angry defiance. Others seek to conform to those expectations. Very little peace.
There can be a “nitpickiness” with which we view other people. And sadly, what one person considers nitpicky, the next person considers critical.
Be mindful of having a little grace.