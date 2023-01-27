Jon Heydenreich

I have been touched by the kindness extended to me. I have spent over 3 months on crutches with my ankle problems. So many people have offered to open doors, get me a coffee, and help me out to make my situation a bit easier. There is resident within us such potential for kindness and I have been blessed to be a recipient.
There is much to bemoan, crime, contention, argument etc. We read it in the news media. We talk about it. We see it. But there is also so much goodness, and maybe a lot more than we might think.
I have been blessed by many folks along the way. I can only hope that I will be such a blessing.
Be mindful of the good we can offer. And it does not have to be something dramatic to make a difference in someone else’s day. It may mean much more than we think.