I had a coach eons ago. When the team showed up for practice and folks were a little tired and lethargic he would say, “Guys and gals, we need some pop and ginger today. You need a little ‘get go’ in your blood.”
We knew what it meant. We had to buckle up and put out.
My sense is that some of us might benefit from some pop and ginger, a little get go. Sure, we are tired… sure there are stresses… but if we are going to get to our destination, the foot needs to hit the accelerator. I am not advocating speeding, but when we are moving along at 10 mph in a 60-mph zone…
Maybe it is time to buckle up.
Be mindful of that speedometer. Some pop and ginger may be helpful for the cause of life.