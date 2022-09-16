Jon Heydenreich

I was asked what possessed me to bike up steep mountains like Mt. Washington – and I was silent. I could have been asked what moves someone to run the Boston Marathon.
In my mind – at some level – everyone wants to do this stuff, but the "list" stops us: too much effort, would get too sore, no time, too much trouble, not in condition, etc.
I live in a house in the town of Comfort. And my "list" holds me captive. On occasion I move to the Wrong Side of Comfort. Consider it the other side of town. Some folks hate it there.
And that is the paradox. Whenever I move to WSC I discover life’s potential. My health benefits. I move more easily. I get stronger. I am more limber. Spend some time in the Wrong Side of Comfort and that is what happens. But when I go back to the house in Comfort a lot of matters go south: I gain a few more rolls, it is harder to move, I get tired more quickly. Comfort leads to a lot of problems for me.
Be mindful of your address.