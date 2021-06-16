DUMMERSTON — A new live music series kicks off Friday at Kampfires.
There will be live music every Friday through Sept. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Scoops Ice Cream in the campground at 792 US-5, Dummerston, starting with Brattleboro world fusion duo Aura Shards (Jed Blume and Anders Burrows) this week.
The events will be free and outdoors in the picnic grove. There will be ice cream by Scoops, and craft beer available from Brattleboro’s Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery.
Upcoming performers include Grayson Ty, Kevin Perry and Steve Carmichael. More details and a full list of upcoming shows is online at kampfires.com/event/friday-night-live-music.