BRATTLEBORO — The Brattleboro Women’s Chorus celebrates our 25 years of singing with online musical events on the 25th day of the month through May. All singers, not just women, are welcome to join these events via Zoom.
On Monday from 7 to 8:15 p.m., director Becky Graber welcomes one of her “WomenSing 100” colleagues, Dr. Kathy Bullock, to lead the singers in song. Bullock will lead the singing of several songs from the African American tradition, share some historical context, and help celebrate the joy and power of song.
Bullock is a music professor, singer and arranger and workshop clinician who specializes in gospel music, spirituals and classical works by composers from the African diaspora.
For more information about the event and to register for the Zoom link, go to: brattleborowomenschorus.org/events/online-25th-anniversary-events