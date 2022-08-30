BRATTLEBORO — A 34-year-old Keene, N.H., man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several counts, including sexual assault and domestic assault.
Jason Bower is currently being held without bail in Southern State Correctional Facility, after being charged with sexual assault, having been accused of engaging "in a sexual act with another person without the consent of the other person and/or when [he] reasonably should have known that the other person is asleep, unconscious, or otherwise unaware that the sexual act is occurring ..."
According to documents filed with Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, Bower was also charged with sexual assault, taking advantage of a person who was substantially impaired by alcohol, drugs or other intoxicants.
The penalty for sexual assault is no less than three years in prison with a maximum term of life.
In addition to the sexual assault charges, Bower was charged with domestic assault, causing injury to a person.
And in a fourth count, Bower was charged with unlawful mischief connected to damaging a cell phone belonging to a person.
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Det. Colby Kerylow, an investigation began after police received a report that a woman was "trapped" and was being physically abused somewhere in Brattleboro.
Using a screenshot sent to a friend of the alleged victim, Kerylow was able to identify the location.
He and Det. Joshua Lynde located the victim, who detailed the alleged abuse by Bower.
"[The victim] stated Bower is abusive, violent and always under the influence of drugs or alcohol," wrote Kerylow. "[The victim] also stated they didn't "doubt for a second that he would kill someone" and advised he carries a knife because he [said] if he ever had to hurt someone, it would be silent."
The victim also stated Bower "is a known drug dealer" in Keene and stays in Brattleboro to avoid probation in New Hampshire.
According to the affidavit, Bower supplied the victim with pills that knocked the victim unconscious. When the victim awoke, Bower was committing sexual assault.
During a police interview, Bower said the victim "freaks out" all the time and denied assaulting the victim. He also denied sexually assaulting the victim.
Joshua Atkisson, Bower's public defender, said his client is asking for a speedy trial on the charges.
"The weight of the evidence is great," said Atkisson. "And although we do feel that there are numerous factors here that may lead the court to exercise discretion, the fact is, is that Mr. Bower has a probation violation warrant in New Hampshire and a retainer lodged against him."
If Bower had been released on bond, said his attorney, he would most likely have been extradited right away to the Granite State.
Judge Michael Kainen tentatively set a trial date for February or March of 2023.