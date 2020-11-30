BRATTLEBORO — Although the COVID-19 pandemic has brought upon many challenges for the Latchis Hotel and Theatre, Latchis Arts Executive Director Jon Potter is optimistic about the future as he’s seen the community continue to support the downtown landmark.
“We’re still here,” he said. “We’re still serving the public and we’re still in business. That’s really helpful and positive.”
Potter said the Latchis still has a few more months to go before a vaccine arrives and travel restrictions ease up.
The theater closed for about three months from March to June. The hotel always stayed open, offering rooms to a couple of essential workers early on in the pandemic.
Potter said his group has “gone over and above” state requirements on physical spacing. As of Monday, a maximum of 75 people could be in attendance in the four theaters.
Practices were adapted so popcorn and soda are sold in a “low-touch way,” Potter said. Debit and credit cards are now accepted for all transactions, whereas previously only cash could be used for movie tickets.
Private rentals for the theaters have been promoted in the pandemic.
“That’s been tremendously successful for us,” Potter said. “We kind of launched that in earnest in mid to late August.”
Between then, more than 120 private screening rentals have been sold. Prior to the pandemic, they were available but only occasionally ordered.
Potter called the increase in that business “helpful to our bottom line.”
“But just as important to us, it reconnected us to a lot of people,” he said. “We felt like we were meeting a need and people were appreciating the specialness of coming into a clean space privately.”
Due to more stringent guidelines recently announced by the governor, private rentals are currently limited to single households only.
“But we’re still getting those around families just wanting a fun night out,” Potter said. “Before those guidelines came into place, we were a really popular spot for kids’ birthday parties and that kind of thing.”
His group is in the process of figuring out ways to expand the program. One plan involves allowing video games to be played in theaters by private groups.
Pricing for private screenings on latchis.com shows the Main Theatre costs $125, the Ballroom Theatre upstairs and Fountain Theater each cost $75, and Annex Theater or Latchis 4 costs $50.
Two grants from the state were secured for the Latchis, and Potter said he’s waiting to hear about a third. His group also received a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan that was forgiven.
“So we’re happy for all that help,” Potter said. “That’s what’s really been sustaining us.”
He said “a solid number” of staff have been able to stay on but business remains down “so we haven’t been able to bring people back the way we wanted.”
Due to the pandemic, Potter estimated the Latchis lost about $600,000 in revenue that would be typically expected in a given year. At the time of the interview, he wasn’t prepared to say what kind of percentage that accounts for.
“This has been going on a long time,” he said. “I don’t think anyone predicted we’d still be wrestling with this nine months after in such a serious way.”
When the shutdown was at its worst, Potter said, the Latchis was losing well over 92 or 93 percent of its income. He called the loss “devastating.”
About 20 significant live events in the main theater were cancelled. Potter said he doesn’t know any others that would have been proposed because they couldn’t happen at the time due to restrictions.
The Latchis launched the Spotlight Film Series in October, starting with movies about rock and roll. The next month was dedicated to Black voices in filmmaking but the program was postponed due to circumstances that Potter thought didn’t allow it to have the proper audience. And simulcasts of the Metropolitan Opera were cancelled because the opera hasn’t been running.
Over the summer, a successful fundraising campaign raised more than the stated goal of $25,000.
“It’s really awe inspiring how supportive the community is, and I know other organizations and groups in this community feel the same way,” Potter said. “We’re all trying to stay afloat and the community has been very supportive and generous.”
He said his group is aware and appreciative of that support.
“We’re just very grateful to be part of this community,” he said.