The headstones of Josiah Clark, a Revolutionary War soldier, and his wife, rest on the ground after they were removed, Dec. 10, 2019, from a cemetery near the edge of an eroding river bank in Weybridge, Vt. The remains of Josiah Clark, who fought at the 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill are being moved to another resting place during Memorial Day weekend 2022, after erosion threatened his and other graves at old a cemetery near a river bank.