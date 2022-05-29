The headstones of Josiah Clark, a Revolutionary War soldier, and his wife, rest on the ground after they were removed, Dec. 10, 2019, from a cemetery near the edge of an eroding river bank in Weybridge, Vt. The remains of Josiah Clark, who fought at the 1775 Battle of Bunker Hill are being moved to another resting place during Memorial Day weekend 2022, after erosion threatened his and other graves at old a cemetery near a river bank.
Students from the St. Michael’s Catholic School participated in the Health Fair that was happening on campus on Thursday, May 26, 2022. Practical nursing students from Vermont Tech and members of the Brattleboro Fire Department helped educate the students in various medical areas.
Hinsdale Middle High School hosted its annual Extended Learning Opportunities Exhibition Day on Thursday, May 26, 2022. This was the first in-person exhibition since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.