BRATTLEBORO — Lily Charkey, a senior at Brattleboro Union High School, is letting other students and the community know legislators can override the governor's veto of a bill that will allow 16- and 17-year-olds in Brattleboro to serve as Select Board and Town Meeting members.
"The final push, I think, is really important," said Charkey, 18, of Brattleboro.
In 2019, Brattleboro residents started the groundwork by approving the charter change in a 908-408 vote; Senate approval came last month. Then Gov. Phil Scott vetoed the bill on Tuesday, citing concerns about how it would create a patchwork of age requirements in laws. As an example, he noted that the Legislature bumped the age for accountability for criminal offenses to 22.
Charkey plans to ask students to email legislators to support the effort to override the veto. She was 13 when discussion on the Youth Vote initiative began in Brattleboro and she attended meetings with her neighbors at the time.
Throughout her days at the high school, Charkey has been involved in politics and student advocacy. She served as a legislative page in eighth grade, testified with Gun Sense Vermont, gave a speech with U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., when he was in Brattleboro, and currently interns with State Rep. Emilie Kornheiser, D-Windham-2.
Kornheiser doesn't have a definite timeline on plans to override the veto. When legislators get back to the Statehouse next week, she plans to check in and see if it has enough support.
"I'm going to do my very best to make sure Brattleboro voters get what they voted for," she said. "I know the governor signaled he was going to veto it but I know that 100 Brattleboro students called his office and the Select Board wrote to him. And I was just really hopeful that the local energy and advocacy around it would have made a difference, so I was disappointed when the veto came down."
Scott has been vetoing many bills lately "so we have a little bit of a veto override backlog," Kornheiser said.
"I don't think that's the technical term for it," she said.
Looking at strategies to override the veto, Kornheiser said good attendance is one of the most important things and it can be difficult in the COVID-19 pandemic.
"But we had a really strong vote of more than 100 folks in the House when this went through the first time," she said. "So I'm going to be working with my colleagues to make sure the will of Brattleboro voters is upheld."
Needed will be 100 votes in the House and 20 votes in the Senate in favor of overriding the veto.
A similar situation involved charter changes in Montpelier and Winooski. After the House and Senate had enough votes to override Scott's veto last year, the communities now allow non-U.S. citizens to vote on local issues.
When Charkey found out a veto might be coming for the Brattleboro effort, she had Student Council members and students in social studies classes reach out to the governor. She estimates more than 50 parents sent emails as well.
"I think our generation has become really vocal about political issues," she said. "With everything going on in the world with climate change and what's going on in Europe with Ukraine and all of the social issues, I think my generation has really become advocates for changes and we're really involved with what's going on and in our current state of the world."
Brattleboro is a small town but that allows community members to have intimate relationships with their elected leaders, Charkey said. Students should respond when it comes to what they want to see happen in town and schools, she added.
"I think it's really upsetting the governor vetoed the bill," she said. "I think it really should have been up to Brattleboro. He should have, out of respect, understood this was kind of a discussion concerning a singular town."
Charkey wants to be a lawyer specializing in international law or go into diplomacy. If she ends up in Vermont, she said she might run for local office.
Select Board Chairwoman Elizabeth McLoughlin plans to continue advocating.
"It is clear to all that Brattleboro stands by our charter change request," she said. "But I will leave it up to Speaker [Jill] Krowinski and Senate Pro Tem [Becca] Balint to determine how to proceed."
State Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Windham-2-2, said she totally supports the veto override.
"I feel that it was very disrespectful to Brattleboro voters to veto and paternalistic," she said.