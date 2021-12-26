BENNINGTON — Leonard Forte, the former law enforcement officer at the center of a decades-old sex crime case, is dead, according to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and his Florida attorney.
Forte, 80, died Wednesday evening at home, said James Ermacora, the defense attorney handling Florida’s charges against the resident of LaBelle, Fla., just east of Fort Myers.
Vermont Assistant Attorney General Linda Purdy told the Banner that she heard the news Thursday.
“The prosecution team is profoundly disappointed that we won’t be able to bring Mr. Forte to trial in Vermont on charges of child rape and obstruction of justice,” Purdy said.
Purdy was one of the top prosecutors who had been pushing for Forte’s return to Vermont to face charges. That path had been cleared just before the holidays, when the state’s highest court ruled that Forte’s extradition appeal had failed; Forte argued that the case against him should be dropped, because he was too weak to stand trial.
Reached by phone Sunday, Purdy said she spoke with the victim in the 1988 case Thursday morning, as soon as she found out about Forte’s death.
“For decades, Mr. Forte evaded justice in Vermont, and this case is a prime example of when justice is delayed, it’s denied,” Purdy said. “It was [the victim] who bears the brunt of this travesty of justice that occurred here.”
Purdy said her team and others will be taking a look at “what went wrong with the system, that allowed this to happen over decades.”
Cleared to return here
Last week, Forte — a former Suffolk County, N.Y., District Attorney’s Office investigator — was cleared by the Vermont Supreme Court for extradition back to the Green Mountain state. The court dismissed Forte’s appeal against returning here to face multiple felony charges relating to the 1988 sexual assault of a child in his Landgrove vacation home.
Forte had successfully fought extradition to Vermont for more than two decades. It led to delay after delay for his day in a Vermont courtroom to face sex crime charges.
Convicted in 1988, Forte’s guilty verdict was tossed by a judge who ruled that the prosecutor had swayed the jury with emotion. Purdy said her team believes the judge in that case made a biased decision against the prosecutor, based solely on her gender.
“Our office perceived [the mistrial] as a gender-biased decision, and we tried to right that wrong. We were getting very close,” said Purdy, referring to the recent Supreme Court decision on the extradition appeal.
Arrested again in October
Earlier this year, on Oct. 18, Forte was arrested by Florida police on charges related to forging a doctor’s letter used in his Vermont case in 2019.
Reached on Sunday, attorney Ermacora said he had been working for just over a month for Forte, related to the forgery charges.
Those charges had come up only once for an arraignment, and Forte was due to appear Jan. 4 for a hearing in the case; formal charges had just been filed, Ermacora said.
He said Florida prosecutors, once they obtain Forte’s death certificate, will file paperwork to end of Forte’s case there.
“You can’t prosecute a person who’s deceased,” Ermacora noted.
Susan McManus, Forte’s defense attorney in Vermont, could not be reached for comment.
Commended for her strength
Assistant Attorney General Purdy commended the victim for her “great courage, patience, strength and grace throughout this long, protracted and frustrating litigation. Honestly, she’s an inspiration to us all, and especially to victims of sexual violence, to never give up.”
“She always believed in being an example for her teenage daughter, her other child and other victims. We owe a debt of gratitude to her for her strength and her courage for putting up with decades-long evasion of justice,” Purdy said.
She said a mental competency hearing schedule for February was one of the final hurdles in the Forte case.
“We were confident that we were going to prevail and get a trial date in the spring of 2022,” Purdy said.