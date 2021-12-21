Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

To the editor: I want to convey my appreciation to Gena Mangiaratti for her absorbing review of Kevin Stone's book, "The Onion Ring Lovers (Guide to Vermont)." I am looking forward to reading it.

As an online bookseller, I would like readers to know that if you choose to order a book online, for a variety of reasons, Amazon may not be the best option. Most often is not the only option.  To view all sellers offering a particular book, go to www.bookfinder.com.

Donna Faith K-Brooks

Brattleboro, Dec. 16