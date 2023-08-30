To the Editor: In response to "No occupancy in RVs until successful inspection..." (Aug. 25, 2023) it strikes me as ludicrous that people who are housed get to set the standards for people who are unhoused; I never get the sense that those who are in power are asking people who don't have housing what would be acceptable to them and what risks they're willing to take.
It seems paternalistic and condescending. Maybe some people are okay living in an RV, even if, in some way it is considered substandard or unsafe. Maybe when they've weighed their options, that option is better than the alternatives. How do we justify denying people access to a solid roof and walls because it doesn't meet code, but we send them out to live in a tent (or nothing at all)?
Eric Furman
Brattleboro, Aug. 26