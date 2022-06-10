To the editor: A Yemen War Powers Resolution was introduced into the House of Representatives just last week, which would end U.S. support for the war in Yemen. A similar resolution passed both houses of Congress in 2019 but was vetoed by Donald Trump.
I am calling on Representative Annie Kuster to co-sponsor and support this legislation to help end the needless suffering of millions of children who had the bad luck to be born into a war zone.
I urge others to join me by contacting her office and asking her to support this resolution which would spare the lives of so many innocents in Yemen.
Sincerely,
David Blair
Harrisville, N.H., June 5