Shootings in Atlanta reflect rise of xenophobia
To the editor: I awoke. Ten minutes of devotional podcast and 10 minutes of National Public Radio podcast in bed. My heart sank. Eight dead, reportedly, mostly Asian-American women in the Atlanta, Georgia area. "Oh no!" These are our sisters.
News reports are still informing us of the details in Atlanta. It is true, the attacks seem not to be purely racially motivated. As with most incidents of violence, motivations are complicated, not simple. In Atlanta, preliminary reports indicate that the term "intersectionality" can be helpfully applied to this case. The shooting appears to be “at the intersection of gender-based violence, misogyny, and xenophobia” says Representative Bee Nguyen, the first Vietnamese American to serve in the Georgia House.
I ache for my Asian brothers and sisters (some of whom worship at Centre Congregational Church, UCC), for although racism and prejudice against Asian-Americans has a long history (as they are both built into the very fabric and culture of this nation) hate crimes against Asian-Americans are on the increase. NBC News, Time Magazine, and Voice of America all report that hate crimes targeting Asian-Americans spiked by 150 percent in major United States cities since the advent of COVID pandemic. Why? Well, as I said, it has always been the case historically. Yet, why the increase? No doubt the rise in hate crimes against Asian-Americans is due to the increased racist language, perspectives, and behavior of some of our leaders elected to the highest offices.
Xenophobic language fuels hate crimes. When leaders refer to the COVID-19 virus as the "Chinese Virus" and "Kung Flu" they are not just being puerile. Worse, incendiary language like that authorizes radical and violent supremacists, who are usually white, male … Christians. Ah! Christians! Another section of "intersectionality" in our country. White male Christians are, I believe, the most violent group in our nation causing more hate crimes and mass murder than any other group. One media report on an Instagram account belonging to the shooter read, “Pizza, guns, drums, music, family, and God. This pretty much sums up my life …”. Guns and God. Sadly, white, male Christians have long held a love affair in the United States with guns and God, and it has long been at the expense of people of color, be they indigenous, African-Americans, Chinese, Japanese-Americans, or Vietnamese people.
This Lent, may I as a white, male Christian repent for my privilege that has in part been acquired through historic violence, bullying tactics, and silent, hidden, and subtle cultural and economic domination.
The Rev. Scott Couper
Centre Congregational Church
Brattleboro, March 19
Your thanks: Dave and Linda Farrington
To the editor: I was reminded recently that we do live in one awesome community. Jacksonville, Vt. is totally awesome!
Dave and I have had a difficult year but everywhere people have been getting us through with helpful hands, cards, prayers, rides, food, and even cash!! This area has super pastors and people with big hearts. There are so many, I can't list all of you, but I do want to mention our sister Anita Kingsley and her husband Gordon. God gave us the best.
Also want to mention that because of the COVID, Easter services may be different this year. No hugging, no embracing, much more of, "no you can't" than "yes you can." We all must keep in our minds to stay safe and think of others. But for all believers a sunrise service is available for you in your hearts. Take heed, and do what works for you and your family. A little Bible reading doesn't hurt anybody, and sing it wherever you can feel comfortable and safe.
Thank you again to all you beautiful people. We love you!
Dave and Linda Farrington
Jacksonville, March 20