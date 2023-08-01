BELLOWS FALLS — Rita Hinds and Evangeline Dexter went to Bellows Falls High School together — close to 80 years ago.
On Friday, the two Bellows Falls women celebrated their birthdays together — Hinds is 94, almost 95, and Dexter turned 95 in June. They were part of a group of seven area seniors, ranging in age from 92 to 101 who gathered at a big central table at the Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, with friends and relatives on a very hot and humid day, to celebrate themselves, friendship and community.
"I'll be 95 next month," said Hinds, who was born in Westminster. Her daughter Kathy Toussaint, who lives in North Granby, Conn., often comes to Vermont to help her mother. Her husband Al Hinds died several years ago, and Hinds still lives in their home. They were married for 63 years, she said. "I wanted more," she added.
"I'm very proud of Bellows Falls and what they've done here," she said, referring to recent changes in the downtown. "I think we have a good town manager."
Another woman celebrating a 90-something birthday was Doreen Eno, who worked with the Hinds at A.J. Tidd store, which the Hinds eventually purchased. Doreen's daughter Marie Laplante comes from Springfield to help her out.
Hinds and Dexter said they didn't really know each other at Bellows Falls High School, even though both of them took the "commercial" course. College wasn't in their future, they both said. Both are from the Class of 1946.
In the commercial course, Dexter said, they learned typing and bookkeeping. "We certainly used what we learned," she said. Age is starting to catch up with her, and Dexter has recently given up her driving license, something she misses a lot.
"It was a big pleasure for me. I used to drive all of us around," she said, noting that "my walking isn't the greatest."
Both Hinds and Dexter went on to be part of husband-wife partnerships that owned stores in downtown Bellows Falls.
In the case of the Dexters, it was a men's and women's clothing store. For the Hinds, it was A.J. Hinds, a small department store that is now occupied by the Village Square Booksellers. Dexter's had a couple of locations on The Square over the years.
Grateful for the air conditioning on a hot summer day, they chatted and ate their noontime meal of roast pork, mashed potatoes and Brussels sprouts, and then celebrated with a homemade blue and white cake, filled with Ben & Jerry's ice cream and made by Hosanna Dukeshire, the kitchen manager. The talk was always about Bellows Falls.
The senior center draws people from nearby North Walpole and Walpole in New Hampshire -- locals call North Walpole East Bellows Falls, as two of the seven nonagenarians were from Walpole.
Teagan Kosut, the director of the senior center, said she had been holding a 90th birthday party every year for the elders of Bellows Falls until the pandemic. And then, she said, she had to cancel last year's party because everyone at the senior center caught COVID-19.
But there was nary a mask in sight on Friday, as the nonagenarians talked non-stop at the center table, while others chatted away at surrounding tables.
Kosut said the Bellows Falls-Walpole-Westminster community is very close, and the people are happy living there in their longtime hometowns.
"They have their family, their friends, their memories," she said. "They all know each other. It's pretty neat," she said.
The older generation is not as interested as their grandchildren or great-grandchildren are in moving away from Vermont in search of a job, she said. They are content and were content, she said.
The nonagenarians included Doreen Eno, 95, of Bellows Falls, Barbara Plumley, 92, of Walpole, David Durling, 94, of North Walpole, Marilyn Rogers, 94, of Bellows Falls, Rita Hinds, 94, of Bellows Falls, Mary Smith, 101, of Bellows Falls, and Evangeline Dexter, 95, of Bellows Falls.
Smith has survived two pandemics, said her daughter-in-law, Laurel Smith of Charlestown, N.H. She spent her career as a telephone operator. Smith had the honor of cutting the cake.
"They know everybody and everything," said Kosut.