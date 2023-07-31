Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: A Lemonade tradition

VERNON — Three young girls operate a lemonade stand to help raise money to help other children in need and to make a little money for stuffed animals on Monday, July 24, 2023. The girls, who came up from Greenville, N.C., to visit their grandmother in Vernon, said running a lemonade stand was on their bucket list because their mother did it roughly 30 years ago.