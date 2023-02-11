It’s not easy being a lifelong Philadelphia sports fan — with its limited history of celebratory moments — especially when you live in New England, where they stockpile championships like winter firewood on the side of the barn.
But it will be a lot easier to walk the slippery sidewalks of Southern Vermont if the Eagles win their second Super Bowl in six years this Sunday. I’m cautiously confident that my Birds, with Jalen Hurts and Co. at their best, can beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII.
That wasn’t necessarily the case five years ago this month, when the underdog Eagles faced the mighty Tom Brady/Bill Belichick-led dynasty known as the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Despite giving up a Super Bowl-record 505 passing yards to Brady, the Eagles prevailed — thanks in large part to a daring “Philly Special” engineered by backup QB Nick Foles, and a late strip-sack by Brandon Graham — to win their first-ever Super Bowl title.
One of my proudest moments as a Philadelphia sports fan was watching and celebrating that victory with my Dad, also a lifelong Eagles fan.
Four months later, I accepted a position as night news editor for the Reformer (and later the Bennington Banner). New to Brattleboro and Southern Vermont, I wore my Eagles championship sweatshirt proudly, incurring plenty of quizzical looks and sarcastic comments from Patriots fans, to which I often responded: “Hey, you got yours, five of them, in fact. Let us enjoy this one.” (It became six titles for the Pats the next year, of course. You’re welcome, America, for preventing them from winning three straight).
It’s never been easy being an Eagles fan away from “home” — even watching the games up here is a hardship. There was that time in 2018 when I begged the bartender at Whetstone Station to keep the joint open well past closing time so I could watch the end of a Sunday night Eagles-Falcons game. He couldn’t do it, so I had to head over to Arkham (the only place that stayed open past 10 p.m.) and beg somebody to turn the TV on.
Another time I had to watch an Eagles game at a Brattleboro bowling alley, the only place in town that carried the NFL Sunday Ticket. And there have been countless times over the last five years when I’ve been forced to watch big Phillies, 76ers or Flyers games on my laptop by way of questionable internet streaming services, clicking through annoying pop-up ads like shooting down descending aliens in Space Invaders.
I come about my Philly sports “phandom” (that’s the preferred spelling) genetically — my father, grandfather and great-grandfather were all Philadelphia sports fans — and by proximity, having grown up in South Jersey, about 15 minutes from the South Philadelphia sports complex. I even covered the Philly teams for several years as a sportswriter for The Press of Atlantic City, often having to hide my fan bias in the interests of journalistic objectivity (“No rooting in the press box,” after all).
Despite the recent success of the Eagles, and the Phillies’ surprising run to the World Series last fall, Philly sports fans have known more than their fair share of heartache and disappointment over the years. I’m not quite old enough to remember the infamous Phillies collapse of 1964, when they blew a 6 1/2-game lead with 12 to play. But I was in the Veterans Stadium stands with my father on “Black Friday” in 1977, when the Phils coughed up a ninth-inning lead over the Dodgers in a National League Championship Series game. And I watched in horror in 2005, when the Eagles blew a chance to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 39 due in part to clock mismanagement by Andy Reid (yeah, THAT guy) and Donovan’s McNabb’s apparent, untimely stomach upheaval.
Being somewhat of a sports history junkie, I’ve researched the fact that Philly teams have won the fewest championships (7) of all the similar markets with four or more major sports teams (New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Detroit) in my lifetime. And compared to Boston, it’s not even close: Boston/New England teams have won 26 total championships in my lifetime, including 12 in the last 22 years!
Philly teams have a long, wretched history of either being, well, wretched, or getting to the precipice of a title before snatching defeat from the jaws of victory. It’s no wonder Philly fans have gained a reputation for being miserable, insufferable and abusive to fans of opposing teams. Yeah, we threw snowballs at Santa Claus one time, but he was drunk and asking for it!
So you’ll have to forgive my proud “strut” in moments like this, when the Patriots and 29 other NFL teams are already sipping daquiris on the golf course. My Dad is gone now (he died last year) but I think he’ll be with me in spirit at least when the Eagles kick off against Kansas City for all the glory this Sunday in Arizona.
So ... let’s go Birds! Fly Eagles Fly! Beat the Chiefs! And by the way, anybody know where to find a decent Philly cheesesteak around here? Email me at wleconey@reformer.com.