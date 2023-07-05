MARLBORO — With a late freeze and lots of rain, this is the perfect year for an imperfect garden tour.
"The late freeze was devastating for some people," said Jill Hulme, who will be opening her garden to the public on Saturday as part of the tour. "And also, the amount of rain was incredible. We've got a very wet garden."
The self-guided Imperfect Garden Tour of a dozen home gardens around Marlboro is a fundraiser, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Marlboro Community Center.
Hulme said they decided to call it an imperfect garden tour because all of them are works in progress, including the garden she and her partner, T Hunter Wilson, have been perfecting for nearly four decades.
"Since I came from Australia with no knowledge of northern hemisphere conditions, we have learned only by doing and the deep pleasure of enormous interest and the ensuing commitment," said Hulme.
Tickets are available online on a sliding scale from $15 to $30 at www.marlborocommunity.center/event-details/imperfect-garden-tour-1.
Folks can pick up their tickets and a map to the tour at the Marlboro Community Center.
Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., rain or shine.
From noon to 2:30 p.m., Dante and the Moondogs will be celebrating with live music at the home of Dante and Suzanne Corsano.
"We play music that I've written, but it's kind of folky bluesy kind of stuff," said Dante Corsano. "We're going to be playing on a big, big porch that overlooks a big part of our garden."
From the Corsano's garden, said Hulme, visitors can walk a new path to visit several gardens in the neighborhood.
The tour includes a new stone wall along the old turnpike road, vegetable and berry crops and, of course, lots of flowers.
"Everyone has their own thing," said Hulme. "There's one gardener that's really leaning towards native plants, which is really exciting, and we have one person who grows exclusively vegetables."
At Jenckes Farm, Cathlin Walker and Shelley Ritchie have spent the past year uncovering what has been planted.
Last summer, they began the painstaking work of clearing flora from the myriad stone walls tended by Walker's grandparents.
"It’s a true joy to witness my grandmother’s legacy as it blooms through the seasons," Ritchie noted in a flyer describing the tour. "Her respect and awe of this land is evident in the thoughtful cultivation of native species to maintain and sustain habitats."
Other garden hosts include Mary Peterson and Richard Ferencek, William and Tina Shakespeare, The Leeks Porcupine Hill Farm, Cathy Osman and Tim Segar, Michelle Holzapfel, Nora Wilson and Fred Bisbee, and Amanda Matt.