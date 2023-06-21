WEST DOVER — Mount Snow is all geared up for summer.
"The Mount Snow Bike Park has benefitted from new berms and dirt work, and the lift-service, bike-haul trails are ready for action," said Joe Healy, spokesperson for Mount Snow.
Scenic chairlift rides are running on the Bluebird Express. They are free with a 2023-24 Epic Pass.
From the summit, visitors can hike, photograph Somerset Reservoir and eat and drink at The Bullwheel. Free live music is scheduled for Sundays at The Bullwheel.
"The views from the Mount Snow summit are spectacular," Healy said.
Mount Snow is hosting its Base Area Block Party with live music and yard games every Friday night from 5 to 8 p.m. until Sept. 15.
Healy said the Mount Snow Golf Club is in "great shape and playing well." Located on Country Club Road off Route 100 in West Dover, it's rated one of the top courses in Vermont by Golf Digest.
Food and drinks are available at Fairways Restaurant at the Mount Snow Golf Club. Live music is hosted at Fairways on Saturday afternoons.
"Mount Snow’s Outdoor Exploration Camp is a great opportunity for youth to get experienced in the Green Mountain National Forest through hiking, swimming and arts-and-crafts, and on-mountain fun such as biking, golf, chairlift rides and more," Healy said.
The 2023-2024 Epic Pass also allows holders savings on golf, bike rentals and more.