Though snow was finally in the forecast — and on the ground — late this week, snowmaking has been in full gear and much needed this season, where rain and warmer temperatures have caused challenges in maintaining the snowpack.
"Vermont’s world-class snowmaking is an important tool for ski areas and other businesses that rely on skier traffic," said Bryan Rivard, director of communications at the Vermont Ski Areas Association. "The resiliency snowmaking provides is key to riding the ups and downs of New England weather."
Rivard said ski areas have worked with Efficiency Vermont over the past two decades and "invested significantly to boost the coverage and efficiency of their systems."
"Upgraded snow guns and pump house equipment allow ski areas to make snow much faster — and more efficiently — than before, and allow areas to take advantage of shorter windows of cold weather," he said. "When it’s as cold as it is now, they’re able to continue building their base of snow for the rest of the season."
Via Facebook on Sunday, Stratton Mountain Resort said its mountain operations team was "actively giving Mother Nature a helping hand with 150-plus snow guns rippin’ and roarin’ all across the mountain." A photo of snow guns running at the resort posted on Facebook a few days earlier included the caption, "Producing winter."
Last week, Magic Mountain in Londonderry posted several photos showing snowmaking efforts. One post noted the presence of new snow guns at the resort.
Zach Rounds, vice president of the Living Memorial Park Snow Sports Inc. Board, said upgrades to the snowmaking system at the Brattleboro Ski Hill ahead of the winter season have made a huge difference.
"The amount of snow we can make in the same amount of time is just ginormous," he said. "With high pressure and more water volume, we can put down so much more snow and cover so much more area. And it's really helpful in a season like this."
On Tuesday, Rounds noted how temperatures have been cold at night but then get pretty mild during the day.
"It seems like every year that I've been making snow with the ski hill, we have to increase the hours that we're putting in volunteer-wise just to keep up with the weather being warm and just the lack of natural snowfall," he said. "But this year, it's just incredible."
A portion of the terrain park was closed as of Tuesday due to the lack of snowmaking. However, the hill was able to move snowmaking equipment so a jump at Living Memorial Park can be utilized for training junior ski jumpers.
With daytime temperatures reaching higher than 35 degrees, Rounds said, "It's really important for us to keep the snow where have made snow so that we don't allow it to go back down to grass or mud."
"I can't remember the last time it's been quite this rough with just like no natural snowfall," he said. "We're looking at the weather as often as we can and trying to jump on as many opportunities as we can but it's melting as fast as we put it down right now."
Rounds said the board has discussed the increasingly difficult job of maintaining the volunteer operation at the hill "with Mother Nature going in the other direction." Between the snowmaking upgrades and volunteer power, he said he's confident that the hill will be able to stay strong.
Since Dec. 4, more than 200 volunteer hours were logged for snowmaking alone at the hill.
"It's definitely not going to get a break any time soon," Rounds said of the snowmaking equipment.
Courtney DiFiore, spokesperson for Mount Snow and Okemo, said the resorts have "incredibly strong snowmaking systems and amazing snowmaking teams."
"When it comes to snow, if nature isn’t up for the job, we are," she said.
DiFiore pointed to upgrades to the effectiveness and efficiency of Okemo’s snowmaking system, with an added snowmaking pipe to skiers left on Upper Timberline and 30 new low energy snow guns to the fleet early in the season, which helped the mountain operations team "more easily deliver the resort’s legendary ski and ride conditions."
"At Mount Snow, it’s well known how powerful the snowmaking system is and one look at The Futures Tour course at Carinthia right now is a great testament to its capabilities," she said, referring to a contest being held in a terrain park with larger features.
DiFiore said resort staff want to make snow every opportunity they have, however, "snowmaking isn’t a magical switch you can simply turn off and on when the temperatures hit 32 degrees."
"Effective snowmaking that sticks and really builds the snow conditions we need for the long-term involves a large number of atmospheric conditions that each have an impact on the level of snowmaking production — a few examples being temperature, humidity, and wind," she said. "We also need a series of days with these aligned atmospheric conditions to make impactful snow that’s going to stick and hold long enough to be pushed out to create the skiing/riding surface."