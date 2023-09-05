There are a number of programs and activities for area senior citizens in the coming weeks.
BACON & BREW
Join The Gathering Place for a fun 4-miler and Baconfest, held at Kampfires Campground on Route 5 in Dummerston. Kampfires is the home of the Whetstone Beers Trailer and ‘The Pit” where the party will be swinging on Saturday, Sept. 9, for our runners and community members.
This 4 mile walk/run starts at Kampfires Campground and tours some beautiful backroads complete with cornfields, hidden valleys, and maple sugar farms. It loops back to Kampfires where the hugely popular Baconfest party will be underway with food trucks and Whetstone Beers and more. Run up an appetite! Then enjoy the afternoon post-race party trifecta: Bacon, Brews, and Rockin’ Tunes! Go to the Gathering Place website and register if you would enjoy walking or running in the 4-miler.
'WALK WITH EASE'
Senior Solutions is offering a new wellness program. Studies have shown that walking promotes better health. To help us all get started on this habit safely, we are adopting the Arthritis Foundation’s evidence-based walking program. There is currently a group starting in Wilmington and in September we expect groups in Brattleboro, Springfield, Chester and other towns to start walking.
No matter what level of fitness you find yourself at, there is a way to get started. What are some of the benefits of walking? We can benefit from weight loss, stress control, improved balance, stamina, and overall health. This is for everyone, beginners to those who have always been physically fit.
The Walk With Ease program provides personal lessons on walking, breathing, gentle stretching and information about joint pain. As a participant you will receive a book to record your walking progress. Nothing encourages us more than seeing our success. This program is structured for both individuals and for group activities. If you put a group together our Nutrition & Wellness Director, Thom Simmons will help you get it started. He is a Certified Program Leader with the Arthritis Foundation. Call our Help Line now at 802-885-2669 and get started on this 6-week walking habit. This program is ideal for a housing complex, a church group, a senior center, or any organization you belong to. Call us now. Get out and enjoy the summer!
CALL FOR EXHIBITBORS
A Health & Benefits event is coming soon to Bellows Falls! Come join the fun with Senior Solutions, Council on Aging for Southeastern Vermont, the Bellows Falls Senior Center, and Parks Place Community Resource Center for an “Age Successfully” Health and Benefits Fair. The event is being held on Friday, Sept. 22, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair will be at the Waypoint Center 17 Depot Street in Bellows Falls, rain or shine!
Organizations that provide wellness-based goods and services to help older Vermonters to Age are invited to participate by successfully showcasing themselves. In 2022, close to 200 area seniors visited our event in Ludlow to learn about the many services available to them in the community.
If you haven’t registered your organization yet – don’t wait! We have limited space available at the Waypoint Center and suggest that you limit your presentation space to a four-foot or six-foot table and seating. Free WiFi will be available as well as a free barbeque. We also hope to provide entertainment.
We would like everyone to be onsite between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to be sure there’s plenty of time for set up. We will be developing materials to promote the Event in the weeks ahead for distribution. Directions: https://www.mapquest.com/us/vermont/bellows-falls-waypoint-information-center 1-802-445-4145
We encourage exhibitors to promote this event through their internal and external social media platforms, newsletters and other outlets you may have access to. The organizers will be promoting through these means as well as in localized publications.
For questions and more information, please contact: Suzanne Burge, Senior Solutions, 802-822-0498, Sburge@seniorsolutionsvt.org; Teagan Kogut, Bellows Falls Area Senior Center, 802-463-3907, bfasc@sover.net; Julie Cermola, Parks Place Community Resource Center, 802-463-9927, Julie@ParksPlaceVermont.com