Pickleball is a great sport for people of all ages, but it is especially appealing to seniors. The game is relatively easy to learn, and it provides a great workout for the mind and body. The joy that pickleball brings to seniors is palpable. Along the way, the friendly banter, laughter, and cheers create an infectious atmosphere of happiness. Seniors forget the worries of the world as they swing their paddles and chase the ball. However, like any sport, some bad apples can ruin the experience for others.
In our town court on one scorching hot morning, I am chasing after a neon-colored plastic ball with holes running from one corner to another. I am thinking to myself whether I am having fun at all. At that moment, I saw a group of children on summer camp with backpacks passing by and watching us over the wired fence. They may have heard our grunts, shouts, and even occasional laughter. One curious child, no more than six or seven years old asked us whether we were playing pickleball. Engaging in any sports at my age is a good thing, I am convinced.
Beyond its physical attributes, pickleball provides unique insights into our society, culture, and individual traits. In our town court, some of the courts are uniquely reserved for advanced players only. During the break, I watch these players’ better rallying, dinking, and volleying. They are fast, quick-reactive, and more experienced. I heard something peculiar one morning. A player growled, Arrrrhhhh, so loud, it demanded everyone’s attention. Did someone get hurt? We wondered. This frustration can sometimes manifest itself in bad behavior. I heard many interesting and annoying stories. At the beginning of the game, a player took it upon herself to give some pointers to her partner whom she took to be a novice player. This ‘teaching’ player became so involved, she forgot that other players were waiting for the game to start. On another occasion, in the middle of a game, a player approached the opponent and asked where did he get a paddle. One wonders how relevant behavior would these be. Meanwhile, I heard another loud growling from the adjacent court with advanced players. What is going on there?
It was a good thing he did not throw his paddle on the ground as an infamous ‘bad boy’ tennis star in the '80 had done. Is it too much to expect displaying humility in defeat and good sportsmanship instead? Whatever the reason, bad-behaving seniors on the pickleball court can make the game less enjoyable for everyone. Why wouldn’t one of the advanced players say to the frustrated player that the demonstrated behavior is not acceptable? Because the rest of the team remained silent, this senior let out his repeated frustration. Is it respectful? What does it mean to be a team player?
We, from the other side of the courts, concluded the scene as being overly competitive. Come to think of it, it is desirable to keep the balance between winning and having fun. Focusing on winning seems to inevitably create experience defeats whether you are a senior pickleball player or not. If my opponent wins, I lose. Zero-sum game. While it is understandable to be frustrated with declining skills or missed opportunities to return the ball during the game, being defeated is a part of the package. On the other hand, the beginner’s group celebrates any small scoring graciously and acknowledges our opponents' dinking skills. My pickleball partner reassured me to say ‘Don’t forget to have fun.’ She is right. This positive demeanor fosters an enjoyable atmosphere within the pickleball community in our town.