PERU — All of the attractions at Bromley Adventure Park, except one, opened last weekend.
"We've got some exciting things this summer," said Steve Gabriel, marketing coordinator at Bromley Mountain. "We're just putting the finishing touches on the new mini golf course."
Gabriel expects mini golf to open July 1.
"[It's] perfect for the holiday weekend," he said. "I technically consider that the real start of summer."
Gabriel said the new golf course "looks really good."
"I think it's going to be fun," he said.
The other attractions, such as the alpine slide, treetop adventure course, giant swing, climbing wall, trampoline, space bikes, spider climb and bumper boats, opened Friday. Gabriel said the rain on Saturday presented "a little bit of a hiccup," however, "Friday and Sunday were solid."
Even the water slide was open, which has been difficult to staff in the past. The zipline will only operate on weekends until July 1, then it will be open every day.
Gabriel said the resort tends to be busier on holidays and weekends or if it hosts an event or group.
"I wouldn't say we're anywhere close to what Bromley looks like Martin Luther King Day Monday," he said, describing winter as "our jam."
On July 14, Bromley will host Pink Friday. The resort is donating $5 of each ticket sold to the Komen Vermont More than Pink Walk happening in Manchester in October.
Gabriel said the event, which raises money for breast cancer research and care, "fell through the cracks during COVID but it's back now."
"I'm trying to put together a team of Bromley employees to participate in that walk," he said.
Bromley also will be hosting the F.I.T Sun Mountain Challenge for the first time on July 1. As of Wednesday morning, 18 participants were signed up.
The event is "community focused" and open to participants of all ages, according to fitchallenge.org.
"I think people just need to do it, and we need to do it and realize how fun it's going to be," Gabriel said. "I think year after year, it will grow."
Gabriel anticipates more people will sign up closer to the date of the event.