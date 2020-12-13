Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

ROCKINGHAM — Work on the I-91 bridge over the Williams River continues this week, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bridge deck work continues on the soundbound side and motorists should be aware of concrete trucks entering/exiting the construction zone.

The $44 million twin-bridge construction project involves replacing the twin four span, two lane structures that were constructed in 1960-61 and rehabilitated in 1988. The new 880-foot-long bridges are 4-span structures, with spliced concrete beams and concrete bridge decks.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.