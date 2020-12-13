ROCKINGHAM — Work on the I-91 bridge over the Williams River continues this week, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Bridge deck work continues on the soundbound side and motorists should be aware of concrete trucks entering/exiting the construction zone.
The $44 million twin-bridge construction project involves replacing the twin four span, two lane structures that were constructed in 1960-61 and rehabilitated in 1988. The new 880-foot-long bridges are 4-span structures, with spliced concrete beams and concrete bridge decks.