TOWNSHEND -- Police and emergency units responded to a motor vehicle crash on East Hill Road Thursday night.
Police said there were two people in the vehicle, one of whom had to be removed from the vehicle using Jaws of Life equipment and airlifted to the hospital with serious but unknown injuries.
One report indicated the crash was the result of a diabetic emergency, but this was not confirmed by police.
East Hill Road was closed between Peaked Mountain Road and Deer Valley Road because of the crash, which occurred at about 7:30 p.m.
This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate, police said.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.