BRATTLEBORO — It’s been almost 10 years since 17-year-old Marble Arvidson disappeared without a trace, leaving only a note saying he’d be back in a few hours.
“There hasn’t been a single clue,” said his mother, Sigrid Arvidson, from New Mexico on Tuesday.
Marble Arvidson was last seen on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2011, at approximately 2 p.m., by his roommate, who told police he saw Marble leave with an unknown male en route for an unknown destination. Marble left a note on his door stating he was with the “Gremlin Hoard” and would be back in 30 minutes. Members of his foster family told police “Gremlin Hoard” was Marble’s way of letting them know he was going out to “party” with friends.
About that same time, Tropical Storm Irene was bearing down on Vermont, and would eventually drop 11 inches of rain in less than 24 hours, flooding brooks, streams and rivers, damaging more than 2,400 roads, damaging or destroying more than 800 homes and businesses and damaging or sweeping away dozens and dozens of bridges. Brattleboro was hit hard, with the Whetstone Brook jumping its banks and flooding homes and businesses along its path.
“He went missing before the rain started,” said Sigrid.
“He wasn’t reported missing until the following day,” said Mike Carrier, who, as a detective with the Brattleboro Police Department at the time, was assigned the case. He said on that day, everyone in the town and the state was reacting to the flooding and destruction wrought by Irene. “All the resources were dedicated to Irene.”
Police conducted a number of searches for Arvidson and spoke to his friends, and the community got together to conduct search parties. Nothing was ever found.
“I have all kinds of gratitude for the people who turned out,” said Sigrid. “Everyone had already been through Irene and they were thinking, ‘What if that was my kid?’”
Not knowing what happened to Marble, whether he was swept away by Irene, he left on his own, or something more nefarious, is the hardest part for his family and for the officers who worked, and are working the case.
While the case was never closed, the Brattleboro Police Department is taking another look at the information it gathered and talking again to as many as possible of the more than 50 people interviewed 10 years ago.
“There are a lot of unanswered questions,” said Lt. Jeremy Evans. “There are a lot of holes in the information.”
Evans is hoping something in someone’s memory shakes loose, or someone who might have been afraid to talk 10 years ago is more willing to talk today. So far, he has learned nothing new.
“Right now, we’re at the same spot as we were back then,” he said, acknowledging how frustrating it is for Marble’s family not to have any answers. “If I was a relative of a missing kid, I would be unhappy until he was found.”
If there was foul play involved in Marble’s disappearance, holding someone accountable is important, said Carrier., who retired from the BPD in 2017. And if he got swept downstream by the flood waters, he said, “There’s no telling where his body might have ended up at.”
Not knowing is heart-breaking for the family and frustrating for investigators, said Carrier.
“You always want to come to a resolution,” he said. “The most important thing is to bring closure to the family. Until there is closure, there will always be a void there.”
“If this was my kid,” said Evans, “I would want to know people are still working on it and attempting to locate him.”
“I know the police are frustrated, too,” said Sigrid. “There’s something that is findable that hasn’t been found.”
It’s that missing link — did someone meet with Marble on his way out the door and why hasn’t that person been identified? — that could lead to finding Marble.
Still, Marble’s aunt, Patricia Kittredge, who lives in Belchertown, Mass., said the family is holding out hope that he is still alive.
“If Marble can hear this, we want you to know we want you home,” she said. “We miss you and we love you.”
To mark the 10th anniversary of his disappearance, the family has raised its reward for information from $2,500 to $10,000.
The Brattleboro Police Department is welcoming new information at its tip line, 802-251-8188. Anyone who thinks they might have new information or hasn’t yet spoken to investigators is welcome to call Evans directly at 802-257-8950.
“Time has passed,” said Sigrid. “But somebody knows something. We are really hoping that person or other people will come forward and share what they have.”
Both Marble’s mother and aunt are also open to just talking with Marble’s friends about what his loss means to them. Sigrid can be contacted at janeacefree@gmail.com and Kittredge can be contacted at kittredgepl@gmail.com. People can also contact the family at findmarble@gmail.com.