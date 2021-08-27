LOWER BARTONSVILLE -- Susan Hammond loves her home, Lower Bartonsville.
Home to about 100 souls, the tiny village in the town of Rockingham faced a devastating loss after Tropical Storm Irene on August 28, 2011, when the flooding Williams River picked up the 140-year-old Bartonsville Covered Bridge off its stone abutments and swept it downstream. It actually floated on top of the raging river.
"Sailing like an ark," Hammond said.
That Sunday afternoon 10 years ago, Hammond was watching the river and its effect on the venerable bridge from a safe distance, after the rising and raging river started eroding the abutments and nearby power poles, tipping them at a dangerous angle.
Earlier in the afternoon, she had seen large trees pinwheeling down the raging river, headed to the bridge, and she was afraid one of the trees would slice the bridge in half, like a loaf of bread.
During an interview this month at the 2012 covered bridge which replaced the original historic 151-foot-long bridge, Hammond recalled the minutes leading up to the astonishing sight, and her profanity heard round the world.....
"The bridge was creaking and screaming really," said Hammond, who said she and other neighbors were watching the bridge from a safe distance since the river was eroding the earth around the bridge abutments and power poles. They were worried the pole would pull down others on to their heads.
She said she took a small Go-Pro camera with her down to the river; she said she realized something awful might happen and she wanted to try and catch it with the camera. The problem, she said, is that its memory card was full of other videos, and she was furiously sorting through her videos and deleting some to make space for a Bartonsville bridge clip.
But she ran out of time, and as the bridge slipped off its abutments, she just pressed record, hoping there was enough memory in the camera to catch it. There was, along with a famous Hammond expletive.
"I got really, really lucky," Hammond said of her video. As for her language, she laughed. "There were a whole bunch of words," she said, "maybe even some Vietnamese," said Hammond, who is executive director of the War Legacies Project, which works to mitigate the environmental and human health impacts of Agent Orange, napalm and cluster bombs in Southeast Asia.
That Bartonsville Covered Bridge video, taken by an amateur videographer in the heat of the epic flood, was seen all over the world as the most dramatic and iconic image of the Irene damage in Vermont.
The bridge, which was on the National Register of Historic Places, was one of a handful of covered bridges that were seriously damaged by the record-breaking flooding in Vermont. Only Bartonsville was destroyed, Hammond said. New York state lost the historic 1855 Blenheim Bridge over the Schoharie Creek. The 210-foot bridge was not in use at the time, but it was rebuilt in 2018.
Rockingham saw damage to all three of its covered bridges. Just about a mile downstream from the Bartonsville bridge, the Worrall Covered Bridge was also heavily damaged by the flooding, as was the town's third covered bridge, the Hall Bridge on the Saxtons River.
Statewide, other bridges, including the Taftsville Covered Bridge in Woodstock and the Fox Brook Covered Bridge in Northfield Falls, suffered heavy damage and were closed for months.
"It was like an ark, floating down the river," Hammond of the Bartonsville bridge. The whole structure just floated on top of the roiling river, which was swollen with between seven and 11 inches of rain, and headed straight down the river, she said. But a curve in the river was its undoing, and the bridge ended up on the edge of a Bartonsville vineyard, on a sandy and rocky beach.
The Bartonsville Covered Bridge video drew The Weather Channel's disaster guru Jim Cantore to the banks of the Williams River the next night. He wanted to interview Hammond, but she lived on the opposite side of the river.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Cindy Coble looks at empty shelves that once held bottled water while shopping for storm supplies at Hannafords in Brattleboro on Saturday. Area businesses ran short of many essentials as residents stocked up ahead of the arrival on Sunday of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Evan Cross, foreground, Greg Phillips, and others peer over the Elliot St. Bridge at the raging muddy water of the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Derrick Arbuckle watches from the top of the parking garage as the Whetstone Brook floods downtown Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Jordan Wright takes a photo of the swolen West River as it rages under the closed Dummerston Covered Bridge on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer The driver of a pickup truck does a fist pump after crossing a wide stretch of flooded roadway on Rt. 30 in Newfane on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Elissa Bhanti, owner of Adivasi, lays out fabric from her store to dry in the sun. Adivasi was one of the several businesses on Flat Street in Brattleboro that suffered severe flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Brattleboro Farmer's Market was severely damaged by the Whetstone Brook during the flooding from Tropical Storm Irene. A work party has been scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area and prepare it for Saturday which they plan to open as usual.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of the back of Whetstone Studios on Williams Street in Brattleboro has been completely washed away by flooding from the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Excavator operators clear large boulders from the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica as cleanup continued Saturday from floods caused by the remanants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Signs and barricades alert travelers that Williams St., already restricted due to construction on the I-91 bridge, is fully closed following flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Tami Rabideau snaps a photo with her cell phone and Rocky Smith watches as the muddy water of the Whetstone Brook crashes spectacularly over the the last falls before joining the Connecticut River in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer A car in a low-lying parking lot is left to fend for itself as the Whetstone Brook surgers out of its banks on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer An excavator operator pushes a large boulder out of the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica on Saturday as crews work to repair the damage caused by floods from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Working at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Jamaica Community Church on Saturday, Mary Parliman and Nancy Santilly sort through clothes donated for residents forced from their homes during floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Newfane Selectboard Chairman Dennis Wiswall shows where the water level was during Tropical Storm Irene along Wiswall Hill Road. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall threatened more flooding and wash out of roads.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer During a meeting of the West River Radio Club at Grace Cottage Hospital on Tuesday, member Mark Kracum, far right, describes the contents of a photo he took of Dot's Restaurant following the flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene. The club, with many members associated with Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services, or RACES, turned their hobby into a vital community service by creating temporary radio networks for emergency responders in areas where normal communications had been wiped out during the flooding.
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer C.J. King, right, a volunteer at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Community Church, helps Dawn Slade sort through a pile of hats during the benefit bag sale on Sunday. Surplus clothing donated to the Hurricane Irene relief effort is now being sold by the bagful, at a suggested donation of five dollars per bag, with all proceeds going to the disaster relief fund. The sale continues today, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with a break from 12:00 to 2:00.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Holly Pelczynski - Bennington Banner Volunteers and Members of the Tri-City Valley cats work together to renovate the Hoosick youth baseball/softball field after it was destroyed by hurricane Irene in 2011 The Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball / Softball field is one of our fields that will be renovated this spring as part of the "4 in 24" project, where 4 parks will be renovated in 24 hours.
KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER Volunteers people plant trees and other plants at the Karlan-Mason Green River Island, in Guilford, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The island formed during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 when flood waters created a new river after some of the water flow was dammed up and then washed away the home that was on the land.
Guy Payne clears a hole of rocks as a tree is planted on Friday, May 6, 2016. A team of roughly 40 to 50 people gathered along the river banks of the Saxtons River, off Route 121 in Rockingham, to plant nearly 400 trees to expand the riparian tree buffer at a riverfront site that was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Cindy Coble looks at empty shelves that once held bottled water while shopping for storm supplies at Hannafords in Brattleboro on Saturday. Area businesses ran short of many essentials as residents stocked up ahead of the arrival on Sunday of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Evan Cross, foreground, Greg Phillips, and others peer over the Elliot St. Bridge at the raging muddy water of the Whetstone Brook in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Derrick Arbuckle watches from the top of the parking garage as the Whetstone Brook floods downtown Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Jordan Wright takes a photo of the swolen West River as it rages under the closed Dummerston Covered Bridge on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer The driver of a pickup truck does a fist pump after crossing a wide stretch of flooded roadway on Rt. 30 in Newfane on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Bartonsville Bridge in Rockingham completely washed away during tropical storm Irene.
Zachary P> Stephens/Reformer The Route 30 bridge over the West River in Jamaica was completely washed away during the Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Dover Road in Williamsville was completely washed out during Tropical Strom Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Sunset Lake Road was washed out during Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Route 9 in West Brattleboro collapsed during Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Volunteers clear out damaged items from Adivasi on Flat Street in Brattleboro which was flooded by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Elissa Bhanti, owner of Adivasi, lays out fabric from her store to dry in the sun. Adivasi was one of the several businesses on Flat Street in Brattleboro that suffered severe flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer The Brattleboro Farmer's Market was severely damaged by the Whetstone Brook during the flooding from Tropical Storm Irene. A work party has been scheduled for Thursday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. to clean up the area and prepare it for Saturday which they plan to open as usual.
More than 20 people showed up on Wednesday to help Stan Lynde, owner of Lynde Motorsports, clean his shop after Tropical Storm Irene brought 4 feet of water through his business on Flat Street.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer People work to clean up the mess at Melrose Terrace caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of the back of Whetstone Studios on Williams Street in Brattleboro has been completely washed away by flooding from the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Excavator operators clear large boulders from the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica as cleanup continued Saturday from floods caused by the remanants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Signs and barricades alert travelers that Williams St., already restricted due to construction on the I-91 bridge, is fully closed following flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Emergency workers respond to the Old Grist Mill in Williamsville where John Walker was trapped while trying to salvage materials from the building after it was destroyed by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Tami Rabideau snaps a photo with her cell phone and Rocky Smith watches as the muddy water of the Whetstone Brook crashes spectacularly over the the last falls before joining the Connecticut River in Brattleboro on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer After being severely damaged by the flooding waters of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene, the Whetstone Studio building has been partially rebuilt.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Crews from Tom Call Excavation demolish a building at Melrose Terrace, in Brattleboro, Vt., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that was damaged during Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer A car in a low-lying parking lot is left to fend for itself as the Whetstone Brook surgers out of its banks on Sunday. Hurricane Irene blanketed the area with heavy rain, swelling rivers and streams out of their banks and forcing many residents in low-lying areas from their homes.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A portion of Dover Road in Williamsville was completely washed out during Tropical Strom Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Homes were severely damaged at the Glen Park in West Brattleboro by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Paul Harlow of Harlow's Farm in Westminster turns a field of peppers that were flooded from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Paul Harlow of Harlow's Farm in Westminster turns a field of peppers that were flooded from Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer An excavator operator pushes a large boulder out of the main channel of the Ball Mountain Brook in Jamaica on Saturday as crews work to repair the damage caused by floods from the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer Working at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Jamaica Community Church on Saturday, Mary Parliman and Nancy Santilly sort through clothes donated for residents forced from their homes during floods caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene.
The foundation of Marlboro Collision was erased by the rushing flood waters of the Whetstone Brook caused by Tropical Storm Irene.
Newfane Selectboard Chairman Dennis Wiswall shows where the water level was during Tropical Storm Irene along Wiswall Hill Road. On Wednesday, heavy rainfall threatened more flooding and wash out of roads.
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Governor Peter Shumlin, right, and Neil Lunderville land at Sonnax in Rockingham while touring the area to see the destruction from Tropical Storm Irene.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer During a meeting of the West River Radio Club at Grace Cottage Hospital on Tuesday, member Mark Kracum, far right, describes the contents of a photo he took of Dot's Restaurant following the flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Irene. The club, with many members associated with Radio Amateur Civil Emergency Services, or RACES, turned their hobby into a vital community service by creating temporary radio networks for emergency responders in areas where normal communications had been wiped out during the flooding.
Chris Bertelsen
Chris Bertelsen / Reformer C.J. King, right, a volunteer at Jamaica's aid distribution center at the Community Church, helps Dawn Slade sort through a pile of hats during the benefit bag sale on Sunday. Surplus clothing donated to the Hurricane Irene relief effort is now being sold by the bagful, at a suggested donation of five dollars per bag, with all proceeds going to the disaster relief fund. The sale continues today, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm with a break from 12:00 to 2:00.
Josh Stilts/Reformer This is what remains of Dot's restaurant following the historic flooding and massive damage caused by Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformers Town workers repair damage to the area of Auger Hole Road in Marlboro caused by flooding from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer A bridge on Auger Hole Road in Marlboro gets repaired following the damage from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Work continues to be done on Dover Road in Williamsville after it was severely damaged from Tropical Storm Irene.
Zachary P. Stephens
Zachary P. Stephens/Reformer Workers from Gene Armstong Excavating remove the damaged mobile homes from Glen Park in West Brattleboro, Thursday morning. The mobile homes were severely damaged by the flooding of the Whetstone Brook during Tropical Storm Irene.
Josh Stilts/Reformer The Deerfield River moves lazily by as half of Dot's Restaurant, which was badly damaged when the river flooded during Tropical Storm Irene last August, is moved by crane Tuesday.
Holly Pelczynski - Bennington Banner Volunteers and Members of the Tri-City Valley cats work together to renovate the Hoosick youth baseball/softball field after it was destroyed by hurricane Irene in 2011 The Town of Hoosick Youth Baseball / Softball field is one of our fields that will be renovated this spring as part of the "4 in 24" project, where 4 parks will be renovated in 24 hours.
The Bartonsville Bridge in Rockingham completely rebuilt since Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
KRISTOPHER RADDER — BRATTLEBORO REFORMER Volunteers people plant trees and other plants at the Karlan-Mason Green River Island, in Guilford, on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The island formed during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 when flood waters created a new river after some of the water flow was dammed up and then washed away the home that was on the land.
Guy Payne clears a hole of rocks as a tree is planted on Friday, May 6, 2016. A team of roughly 40 to 50 people gathered along the river banks of the Saxtons River, off Route 121 in Rockingham, to plant nearly 400 trees to expand the riparian tree buffer at a riverfront site that was heavily damaged by Tropical Storm Irene. Kristopher Radder / Reformer Staff
Minutes after the bridge slipped away, Hammond said, she and her neighbors vowed to make sure the town rebuilt a wooden covered bridge in its place, and not put up a steel and concrete structure.
It really wasn't much of a fight, she said, as the town immediately agreed, the town's insurance policy on the bridge paid for much of the new span, and it was reopened in January 2013, on a bitterly cold day, with Gov. Peter Shumlin and U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., on hand. The replacement cost of $2.6 million came from the town's insurance, federal disaster funds, a 5 percent match from the state, and some local funds. It was almost the same cost as a modern structure, she said.
The original bridge was later recovered by the town of Rockingham, and its timbers stored at a nearby town-owned gravel pit, but they were too damaged to be reused in the new bridge.
Hammond said the new bridge was bigger and better, and more flood proof. The bridge grew from 152 feet to 168 feet. And instead of timber cut from a Rockingham hillside, Cold River Bridges of Walpole, N.H., the bridge's builder, imported timber from the Pacific Northwest.
Hammond said the cost of a new covered bridge was only $16,000 more than what the town's insurance policy would pay, with the exception of the new concrete abutments.
The Bartonsville bridge that disappeared downstream was itself a replacement bridge for a bridge lost to flooding in 1869, but that bridge was in a different location, Hammond said, about a half mile upstream.
She says the deed to her 1860s house mentions the original bridge. It was a "freshet" in October 1869 that wiped out that bridge and redirected the river's path. A new bridge was built in 1870, downstream from the original location.
The new bridge was built by a local builder named Sanford Granger, who had built several covered bridges in the area, including the nearby Worrall Covered Bridge. He employed the town lattice truss design, and the bridge was 151 feet long.
When it was built, it was the largest in Windham County and the second-longest covered bridge in Vermont. (The Dummerston Covered Bridge, built in 1872, is currently Vermont's longest at 280 feet).
That bridge survived the major floods of 1927 and 1938, according to a brief history posted on the new 2012 bridge.
The new bridge is 17 feet longer, at 168 feet, and was built robustly to handle a fire truck or highway truck.
Construction began in September 2012, a year after Irene, and was completed on Dec. 30, 2012, using the same town lattice truss design, Hammond said.
Rebuilding a covered bridge, a romantic anarchronism in the age of steel and concrete, has helped maintain the sense of community in tiny Bartonsville, said Hammond, who grew up in Bartonsville.
When the bridge was gone, she said, "there was a huge missing piece of our community."
The single-span bridge makes people slow down, and wait for their neighbors, she said. "It connects us," she said.
Her Bartonsville neighbors are holding their annual summer get-together on Saturday, she said. She's sure they will talk about the bridge.