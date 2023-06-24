BELLOWS FALLS — A kitchen fire at an apartment house at 110 Westminster Street Saturday afternoon has displaced 11 people for several days, according to a release from Bellows Falls Police Chief Shaun McGinnis.
Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire in the first floor kitchen, but smoke damaged the entire building. Firefighters were able to rescue two dogs and several cats. No one was hurt in the fire.
McGinnis said the fire does not appear to be suspicious and he has asked the Vermont State Fire Marshall's office for help to determine the cause.
Assisting the Bellows Falls Fire Department at the scene were five area departments including Rockingham, Saxtons River, Westminster, Putney and Walpole, N.H., while Springfield and North Walpole, N.H., covered the local station. Golden Cross Ambulance was also on the scene.
McGinnis said the Bellows Falls Police Department and Water Department also assisted at the scene.
The Red Cross was working to find housing for 11 people who were displaced.