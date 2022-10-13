BELLOWS FALLS — The 134th annual Fire Prevention Parade will step off this Sunday.
Also on tap Sunday is the third annual Bellows Falls Trustees Community Barbeque, which is put on for the firefighters and other residents by the trustees immediately after the parade. The first cookout was held in 2018, but had been on hiatus during COVID.
Bellows Falls Village Fire Chief Shaun McGinnis said Thursday that he hoped the response and enthusiasm that he’s seen at other fire prevention parades this fall translates to a bigger parade and turnout this weekend.
The fire department is fast approaching the 200th anniversary of its founding, McGinnis said. It will mark its 200th anniversary in 2025. Last year was a special event, as the department dedicated the new downtown Brown-Fuller Memorial Park, in honor of two young firefighters who lost their lives in the Star Hotel Fire in 1981.
This year’s parade, which will feature all kinds of firefighting apparatus from about a dozen area departments, starts at 1 p.m. Sunday. Line up for the various departments takes place in the neighborhood north of the department off Rockingham Street, starting at noon.
There are trophies in various categories for the departments, McGinnis said.
He said he hoped the Bellows Falls turnout would follow the increased enthusiasm he saw last Sunday at the Keene (N.H.) Fire Prevention parade. As an example, he said, Springfield Fire Department sent trucks to Keene, and they hadn’t for several years. Springfield is participating in the Bellows Falls parade this year as well, the first time in quite a while, McGinnis said.
He said the marching bands from Fall Mountain Regional High School and Bellows Falls Union High School will also be participating in the parade.
Also on tap this year is the Bellows Falls Trustees Community Barbeque. Wright, who is organizing the event, said she needs volunteers, as well as food donations.
People should bring a dish “to share with your neighbors,” she said.
The trustees will be cooking hot dogs and hamburgers outside the fire station at the end of the parade.
She said during a trustee meeting on Tuesday night that so far she had only received contributions from members of the trustees, and she said help from the community would be appreciated.
If fundraising proves inadequate, the trustees voted to tap their own $800 discretionary fund to help pay for the cookout.
McGinnis said the fire department had a large supply of hand sanitizer that it would be giving out “before, during and after” the parade.
He said the department had 75 boxes of the sanitizer, which it received from the state government, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have 2,000 bottles,” he said.