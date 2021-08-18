BRATTLEBORO — The state has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 at Long Falls Paperboard in Brattleboro.
"There are currently 14 cases associated with Long Falls," wrote Bennet Truman, spokesman for the Department of Health, in an email to the Reformer. "We are unable to share or confirm information related to individual cases or deaths, as that is protected health information."
Mike Cammenga, one of the principal owners of the factory, told the Reformer Wednesday that they're not sure how the outbreak got started, but he has suspicions.
"Somebody went somewhere, got exposed and brought it to the mill," he said.
Cammenga said it's especially frustrating because they instituted strict preventative measures at the start of the pandemic.
"Since the beginning, we've had mask requirements, daily temperature checks and health screening," he said. "And anybody who has symptoms is asked to stay home."
Long Falls has also restricted access to the plant and has eliminated business travel.
"There's not a whole lot more we can do," said Cammenga.
He noted that they have been cleaning up all surfaces on a regular basis, even bringing in an outside contractor to do regular deep cleaning.
"And we have brought in several hundred of our own rapid test kits," he said. "If someone is not feeling well, we'll test them right here on site."
Cammenga said the mill's COVID team has been meeting regularly with the Vermont Department of Health to go over its protocols.
Cammenga said Long Falls has been abiding by mandates issued by the town of Brattleboro, which included a lifting in June of a mask mandate for all people who have been vaccinated.
At Tuesday's Select Board meeting, the board voted 4-1 to reinstate the mask mandate.
"We are going back to mandatory masks for everybody, just to be safe," said Cammenga, adding they are "not yet" mandating vaccinations for employees.
"Even though we are not making it mandatory, we are strongly encouraging it," he said. "We brought in Rescue Inc. in May and vaccinated as many people as we could. But, as with anything, there is still a group of folks that doesn't feel they need it. It definitely adds a challenge to managing a business."
Currently, Long Falls employs about 74 people.
Long Falls Paperboard, even before the 14 cases, was understaffed, said Cammenga, "like every other employer in the area."