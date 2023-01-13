BRATTLEBORO — For the hour it took troopers with the Vermont State Police to get to Gilfeather Road in Wardsboro on Oct. 18, 2016, Kevin Parker, now 63, talked with a dispatcher and Sgt. Richard Holden about why he shot Kirby Staib, 42.
“My neighbor just pulled a gun on me, and I shot him,” said Parker, in a recording of the 911 call played to the jury on Friday in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division.
Parker said he was walking his two dogs after work, like he did every day along a path on his neighbor’s property, when he saw Staib with a shovel.
“He was picking up [manure],” Parker said on the 911 call.
Parker said he always carried a rifle with him on his walks, because of coyotes.
And as was his habit after working with a road crew for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, Staib often drove up and down Gilfeather Road, shoveling up manure left behind by Pete, the family’s draft horse.
“’I’m sick of your [expletive],’” Parker said Staib said to him when the two men saw each other. “And he pulled out his pistol.”
“Me and him have had problems for the last 15 years,” added Parker.
Most recently, Parker had called the state police at least twice to complain that Pete was wandering in the road and that he had almost hit the horse.
Parker sounded matter of fact while describing the incident, but as the call progressed, he became agitated, especially when talking about Kirby and his parents, whom he accused of doing things intentionally to annoy him.
“I kicked them off my property 15 years ago, and he’s never stopped since,” said Parker, who bought the property on Gilfeather Road two years before that. The previous owners allowed Staib, who lived with his parents across the road, to park heavy equipment on their property, and Parker and Staib had fished and hunted together before they had a falling out.
Parker ordered Staib to remove his equipment, which he did, but over the years, the feud between him and the Staibs simmered.
On Wednesday and Thursday, the first two days of the trial of Parker, who was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of voluntary manslaughter, jurors heard from a number of witnesses who testified to the fraught relationship between the two men.
In the 911 call, Parker described the Staibs as “a [expletive] family” that never left him alone “the whole [expletive] time I lived there. I kick him off my property, I get 15 years of grief. Every single day it’s something. Every single day.”
After he was indicted, Parker sold his property and now lives with his older brother in Connecticut.
Neither Donald Staib nor Joan Staib lived to see Parker stand trial for the shooting death of their son. Donald was 83 when he died of cancer, less than a week after his son was shot and killed. Joan was 75 when she died in 2020.
Kirby Staib’s brother, Lonnie, sold the Gilfeather Road property shortly after their mother died.
During the 911 call, Holden, who is retired from the Vermont State Police, kept Parker talking and told him that he would need to come out of his home slowly with his hands in the air.
Parker told Holden he had called the Vermont State Police that very day to complain again about Pete.
“He was shooting at me, so I shot him,” said Parker. “I’m just freaked out that I did this. I just threw my [expletive] life away.”
Parker said he didn’t say a word to Staib, who he said started walking toward him with the shovel in his hand before he pulled his pistol.
After Parker shot Staib, he did not check on him and instead returned home, put his rifle in his gun safe, and dialed 911.
Parker told Holden he did not know how many times he shot at Staib.
When Holden asked him again if Staib shot at him, Parker said “I’m pretty sure ... I think so. ... He had the gun pointed right at me.”
Parker told Holden he didn’t say anything to Staib before shooting.
Parker also said he’s been a hunter since he was 8 years old.
“My life is [expletive] over,” said Parker, who said the Staibs had called police to complain about him 13 times over the years.
“I’ve never bothered these people,” said Parker, who said nothing about signs he posted on the property, often with foul language, disparaging Kirby and the Staibs.
“They literally think they own my property. That’s what this whole thing is about, because I kicked them off. I let them park there two years.”
“After that, he was so pissed that I kicked them off it, they started harassing the [expletive] out of me. ... It’s gotten to the point where I don’t want to come home.”
Parker, who said he grew up in Bridgeport, Conn., and had two other brothers, also referred to himself as “the black sheep” of the family.
In December 2015, Samuel Wood, then a trooper with the Vermont State Police, said he spoke with Parker about his relationship with the Staibs, and Parker referred to them as being “at war.”
One friend and co-worker of Staib, Timothy Bills, characterized him as “very calm,” “just a gentle soul” and “a true Vermonter.”
He also said the day Staib was shot, the work day was pretty typical. “No red flags,” said Bills, though he did say that Staib was upset that Pete kept getting out of his paddock.
Another friend and co-worker, John Bedard, said Staib was pretty easy going “most of the time.”
He also said Staib did not carry a gun at work, though he did when they were out in the woods or going fishing. He said when Staib carried a handgun, it was usually a .357 or a .44.
Harry Jeppe, of the Vermont Forensic Laboratory, said he examined both Parker’s rifle and the handgun found by Staib’s body.
He said the five casings recovered from the scene and the bullets taken from Staib’s body were fired from Parker’s rifle.
He also said the .380 found by Staib’s body was operational.
Jeppe conducted a firearm ejection test of Parker’s rifle to see where the casings landed, so investigators could estimate where Parker was standing when he shot Staib.
After Jeppe spoke, state police Lt. Jason Letourneau said that though the .380 recovered at the scene had bullets in the magazine, there was no bullet in the chamber of the handgun.