MARLBORO — Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel Friday afternoon.
A section of Route 9 was closed off to allow the fire departments to set up a staging area to get water to the building as smoke billowed out of a room on the first floor.
Marlboro Fire Chief Rusty Sage said his department was originally dispatched around 4:30 p.m. on the report of smoke coming from one of the rooms. As they started to respond they got a report there was an active “room and contents” fire and at which point they sounded a second alarm.
1 of 18
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Several fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire at the abandoned Golden Eagle Motel, on Route 9, in Marlboro, Vt., on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
“(We saw) smoke coming from the roof, eaves, multiple windows and doors. We’re making an exterior attack, as this is an abandoned building,” said Sage. “We’re not going to risk personnel for what we can’t save anyway. This is an abandoned, unoccupied structure, so more than likely there was an exterior factor.”
Sage said Vermont State Fire Investigators will be called in to examine the cause of the fire. Sage added that there is no pattern and no connection to the fire last week in Marlboro or the two recent fires in Putney.
No injuries were reported during the time of the interview.