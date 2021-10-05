ROCKINGHAM -- Several departments responded to a two-vehicle head-on crash on Route 5 in Rockingham, Vt., on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. Vermont State Police said the driver of a Subaru, traveling south on Route 5, crossed the double yellow line, striking the driver of a Fiat. A Dhart medical helicopter was called to transport the driver of the Fiat, who sustained a head injury and was transported to Springfield Hospital, in Springfield, Vt., as was the driver of the Subaru for injuries as well.
