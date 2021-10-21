GRAFTON — An 84-year-old Rockingham man was taken to Grace Cottage Hospital Thursday after his truck crashed on Route 121 at a construction zone near the intersection with Route 35.
Vermont State Police said Paul Noble was the driver of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. They said Noble told them he felt “dizzy” before he passed out, and crashed, with his truck going down an embankment.
A flagger, working at the construction site, was slightly injured in the accident, when Noble’s truck hit the leg of Bobby Jones, 45, of Bennington. Jones suffered an abrasion to his right leg but declined medical treatment at the scene.
Police said Noble was transported to Grace Cottage Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Noble is the chairman of the Rockingham Board of Listers. Town Manager Scott Pickup said Noble was not in the town office Thursday morning, but said Noble did have health issues.