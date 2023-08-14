BRATTLEBORO — A 54-year-old Brattleboro man was ordered held without bail for allegedly assaulting two people at Morningside Commons on Aug. 10.
"The defendant is on conditions of release for kidnapping," said Deputy State's Attorney Dana Nevins, during the Friday arraignment of Richard Gilbert.
Though Gilbert had originally been held without bail following an alleged kidnapping in 2020, he had been released with conditions.
"He's not been taking those seriously," Nevins told the court. "He's not been abiding by his curfew. He's been possessing weapons."
Nevins asked Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes to order Gilbert held to "figure out if there are any conditions or combination of conditions that will keep the public safe."
"I understand these are serious charges," said Gilbert's appointed counsel, Albert Fox. "I would point out he's been under these conditions of release for about three years. This is his first violation of release that I am aware of. It's not like he's been willy nilly defying court orders."
Fox also noted his client is the primary caregiver for his wife, who is suffering from serious health conditions.
Gilbert is awaiting trial on a number of charges, including kidnapping, unlawful restraint and aggravated assault for an incident in June 2020 during which he allegedly caused serious, though non-life-threatening injuries to a person he had picked up in his car.
"It's true that, at this point, this is the first time that we've seen a violation of conditions or release alleged," said Hayes. "But these are extraordinarily severe violations of those conditions and involved assault [and] dangerous, violent, potentially life threatening conduct towards several other people ... somewhat similar to what is alleged to have occurred [in June 2020]."
According to an affidavit filed by Brattleboro Police Officer Jason Hamilton, he and Officer Tyler Cooke responded to Morningside Commons at 8:25 p.m. on Aug. 10 for the report of a man throwing items, including knives, and threatening people. Hamilton was made aware there were a number of people inside the home, including children.
Upon arrival, the officers found Gilbert actively choking a woman and pushing her against a wall.
The officers had to use force to take Gilbert into custody, states the affidavit.
At the scene, EMS arrived to treat injuries sustained by Gilbert during the incident.
"Richard ... attempted to kick Officer Cooke while shouting swears and demanding to be released. ... I decided that Richard's treatment was too dangerous for EMS personnel, and Officer Cooke transported him to the department," wrote Hamilton.
During an inspection of the scene, Hamilton noted a broken and tipped over kitchen stove, a knife laying on the floor, a broken television and a shattered porch door.
A witness told Hamilton they had been drinking with friends when Gilbert became agitated, threatening to kill people while holding a kitchen knife.
"They tried to get Richard to leave peacefully, several times, but he refused, and his behavior continued to escalate," wrote Hamilton.
Gilbert allegedly struggled with at least two of the witnesses, injuring both.
During the court hearing, Hayes agreed to allow Gilbert to be transported to the hospital for treatment of "broken hands" before being take to Southern State Correctional Facility.
He has been charged with eight counts, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of simple assault, and two counts of violating his conditions of release.
If found guilty of the new charges, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.