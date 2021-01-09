BENNINGTON — Kailynn Cross’ resolution for the New Year is to read half the contents of her bookshelf. This is equivalent to about a hundred books — almost twice what she read last year.
The 13-year-old Benningtonian is off to a great start. Within the first week of this year, she finished reading five books. She wasn’t able to accomplish that resolution in 2020, so she’s trying again. She plans to reread her favorites as well as newer books.
“I’ve never not liked reading,” she said. “I read all the time.”
Kailynn’s earliest memories include her mom’s reading to her five storybooks before bed each night. (Her mom, Nichole Cross, said she started reading to Kailynn when her daughter was around two months old.)
By kindergarten, Kailynn was reading on her own. Now, a seventh grader at Mount Anthony Union Middle School, her favorite books are graphic novels by American illustrator Raina Telgemeier.
Last summer, she read Telgemeier’s memoirs “Smile,” “Sisters” and “Guts,” bestsellers that talk about the social anxieties and family dynamics of adolescence. Kailynn said the books appealed to her because they’re based on true stories and provide messages such as “never give up.” (Kailynn also has two siblings: 5-year-old Emilia and 13-year-old Ashley, a foster sister.)
Telgemeier’s novels were among the 50 or so books Kailynn read last year — not counting the titles she read two or three times.
A local librarian describes her as an exceptional reader. “Not only is she a voracious reader but she loves to discuss books, and now makes recommendations for friends and her younger sister,” said Linda Donigan, youth services librarian at the Bennington Free Library, who has known Kailynn since she was a little girl.
When the library was open to visitors this summer, Kailynn and a friend helped organize library materials and prepare takeout books. The highlight of their volunteer work was creating a display of their favorite books and recommended reading for other children.
“Their suggestions flew off the display, and they had to come repeatedly and restock,” Donigan said.
Cross said reading to Kailynn when she was a baby became an important bonding activity for parent and daughter. In addition, it promoted early literacy as well as cognitive and language development.
When Kailynn was around 3 years old, it became apparent that she had a special love for reading. “She wanted to read anything,” said Cross, a teacher’s assistant at a local child care center.
The Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union’s director of early education, Kate Abbott, earlier told the Banner that it’s never too early to begin reading to children.
“Reading with children, asking them questions about the story and enjoying books together is a great way to support language and literacy development, as well as social and emotional resilience, which is a gift that children can benefit from for a lifetime,” she said.
Experts have said that reading also promotes children’s sense of discovery. Though Cross regularly buys books for her children, she said Kailynn also saves her allowance to be able to buy books about once a month.
Kailynn said: “If I really like a book, I’m gonna get my own copy so I can keep reading it and reading it.”
Her family’s book collection has now grown to an estimated 500 books, occupying several shelves. They’ve tried counting the books but haven’t completed the task because there are just so many. Maybe a resolution for another year?