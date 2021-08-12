BRATTLEBORO
With the state’s emergency motel program winding down, Groundworks Collaborative plans on Monday to offer overnight shelter at its new Drop In Center on South Main Street.
“It is no small feat that we’re opening the much-needed emergency shelter in a new space, as the pandemic carries on and while our capacity has never been more greatly tested,” said Josh Davis, executive director.
Historically, Groundworks has only offered overnight shelter during the winter, most recently on the Winston Prouty campus on Austine Drive.
Davis said that since 2015, when Morningside Shelter and the Brattleboro Area Drop In Center merged to form Groundworks, it’s been one of the organization’s strategic goals to offer beds 365 days of the year.
In May 2020, Groundworks started construction on its new facility at 54 Main St. after several years of fundraising to pay for the $3 million project.
Though it won’t have a grand public opening until early next year, Groundworks opened its new facility for daytime services on June 28.
Groundworks had planned to open the new shelter for overnight stays in September, but due to the winding down of the hotel program, Davis said it made sense to open it sooner.
Meanwhile, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state has provided funding for hotel and motel rooms to shelter Vermonters experiencing homelessness throughout the pandemic, funding it received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“While extremely effective, the program has proven cost-prohibitive and has begun to unwind,” said Davis. “The state introduced eligibility criteria in June and July that forced a number of people out of motel rooms; many of whom have had no choice but to camp outdoors.”
Currently, Groundworks Shelter on Royal Road, the buildings formerly known as Morningside Shelter, are full, with 12 households.
Those buildings have been used for years as family housing apartments, while the new Drop In Center will have 34 beds for overnight shelter. Groundworks officials estimate there are another dozen people camping wherever they can find a spot in the area.
The new building since it opened has been a daytime haven for the homeless, especially when the outside temperature gets unbearable.
“We have a nice new building with a great cooling system and food, water, showers, and a laundry facility,” said Davis. “We’re getting word out to come in when you need it.”
Groundworks does not have a vaccine requirement, but Davis said the organization has made taking the vaccine “very easily accessible.”
Groundworks is not just busy with offering temporary housing to people experiencing homelessness. It is also working with state, regional and local agencies and nonprofits to develop sustainable housing solutions in Windham County’s prohibitive rental market.
“We faced an extremely low vacancy rate for affordable housing prior to the pandemic,” said Groundworks’ Director of Operations Rhianna Kendrick. “COVID has exacerbated the housing shortage in our community and we now have people who’ve been approved for housing subsidies and simply cannot find a place to live.”
One statistic that came out of the pandemic has been a more accurate count of people needing rooves over their heads. In this case, it’s about 150 households, said Davis.
“It has given us a much truer view of the extent of the situation,” he said, adding “The system can’t handle a mass exodus from the hotels.”
By Sept. 24, if there is no additional funding, the motel program will be over, meaning more people without housing, just when the season is turning to fall.
Davis is hopeful the motel program will receive additional funds and the program will be extended again. Additional funding might also depend on how Vermont responds to the Delta variant. Case numbers are starting to rise in the Green Mountain State, with 258 cases reported last weekend and into Monday.
Nonetheless, Groundworks and other providers in the region have to be prepared to find ways to support those households if the program ceases.
“We have seen tremendous growth in need,” said Davis.
Going forward, once the nation stamps out COVID-19 and things go back to a modified normal, Groundworks will return to the funding model it has depended on for years.
“We depend on grants and contributions from individuals,” he said. “We are always fundraising.”
Groundworks also receives meal support from Loaves & Fishes, Brigid’s Kitchen and Everyone Eats, and hopes to restart a program in which volunteer meal teams provide dinners for shelter guests. Anyone interested in providing meals can email Meals@GroundworksVT.org for more information.
Davis said Groundworks hopes to break ground at 60 Main St. on Oct. 1 or so, where there will be offices for administration and case managers.
The entire project comes in at around $4 million, slightly higher than expected. Davis attributes the increased price to “transactional costs” related to New Market Tax Credits and having to tear down, rather than rehabilitate 54 Main St.
“’Soft’ construction costs change when you go from a renovation to knocking it down and rebuilding it,” said Davis.
Hopefully, he said, construction there will be done by the end of February.
Davis has room for 39 staffers, and is actively looking to hire to fill vacancies. But even if he fills the vacancies, he hopes to add another five people to the payroll to meet the need revealed by the pandemic. Job listings can be found at groundworksvt.org/contact/employment-opportunities.