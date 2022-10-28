LONDONDERRY — A 3,500-acre conserved parcel that stretches across Londonderry and Windham is being added to the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge.
Glebe Mountain, which the Nature Conservancy preserved in 2019, will be added to the refuge, thanks to federal funds secured by U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
"I have worked for many years on the conservation of ecologically diverse public lands in Vermont and across the United States for use by current and all future generations," said Leahy in a statement. "The decision by U.S. Fish and Wildlife to add Glebe Mountain to the Conte refuge means it, too, will be open for public use by birders, hunters, hikers and others, while protecting a diverse ecosystem and preventing forest fragmentation."
Earlier this year, Leahy secured an $8.5 million for public lands projects in Vermont and was instrumental in securing over $17 million for new acquisitions within the four-state Conte geography.
Before the Nature Conservancy purchased the parcel, the 3,500-acre forested expanse had been a privately-owned hunting preserve, as well as the proposed site of a 27-turbine wind farm.
Under the Nature Conservancy’s ownership, the property became protected from all development, public access was expanded, and the organization worked to restore and enhance its forests and waters.
Windham and Londonderry residents have played an important role in the long-term protection of the landscape by acting to protect its ridgeline against development and supporting the property’s conservation, according to the statement.
The Nature Conservancy will continue to engage with the communities regarding the ownership and management transition of the natural area, while also elevating any opportunities that the two towns can realize from hosting a federal wildlife refuge within their borders.
The Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge was established in 1997 to conserve, protect and enhance the abundance and diversity of native plant, fish and wildlife species and the ecosystems on which they depend throughout the Connecticut River watershed.
The refuge is comprised of nearly 40,000 acres within four New England states: New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
The Glebe Mountain area is a high priority habitat for wildlife, especially black bear, as well as important species like the wood thrush, Blackburnian warblers and Louisiana waterthrush.
In response to climate change, many species are shifting their ranges 36 feet in elevation and 11 miles north each decade, and large blocks of habitat are critical to their survival.
"The addition of the Glebe Mountain property to the Silvio O. Conte National Fish and Wildlife Refuge will establish the West River Division for the benefit of wildlife and people," said Andrew French, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Refuge manager. "Under U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service stewardship, the property will be made more accessible for expanded and compatible public access and uses."
Silvio Ottavio Conte represented the 1st Congressional District in Massachusetts for 32 years, from 1959 to 1991. He supported legislation to protect the environment.