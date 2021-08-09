DUMMERSTON — You can’t beat the smell of sizzling grills in the summer and fall air.
We get that, and at the fourth New England Street Food Festival, on Sept. 25, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Kampfires, Vermont News and Media will be taking over all of your senses with an array of fresh and diverse food, beverages, entertainment and eclectic vendors from near and far.
There truly will be something delicious for all ages and tastes, said VNM publisher and president Jordan Brechenser, who came up with the idea of the Street Food Fest in 2017 with VNM sales representative Richard “Bud” Lolatte.
“When we first kicked off the New England Street Food Fest, it was with the idea that people could find a cool place to come together and enjoy a variety of different foods, live music, entertainment, and of course, wine and beer,” said Brechenser. “With the past year's event canceled because of COVID, we felt like the time was right to kick this off again and give people something really enjoyable to get out and do as a community. I think everyone is really excited and looking forward to attending and getting back to normal outdoor events like this.”
Lolatte said attendees can expect the Kampfires grounds to come alive with the scents of heavenly paella to barbecue and thai and much more
He said that this year’s food vendors include a who’s who of mobile and traditional eateries: Whetstone Station Restaurant and Brewery; Andrzej’s Polish Kitchen; The Collective; Amy’s French Macaroons; Fine Swine BBQ; Anon’s Thai Cuisine; Zoomies Grill and Fill; Dan’s Catering/Tandoori Cuisine (vegan); and Salsa Sisters Salsa.
A highlight for many, Whetstone Brewery and Vermont Beer Makers will be providing beer. Regular beverages include libations from Maple Mama and World Coffee.
Other vendors include Jen’s Jewelry Chest; Vermont Maple Farms; and Hamster Wheel Snowcone (kids use their own power to crush ice for their treat).
Musical acts will be Your Friends, the opening act, with Wild Nightz, as the main act; the New England Center for Circus Arts will have shows at 1:30 and 3:15 p.m., a sight for the whole family.
BSA Scout Troop 461 will be handling parking. There’s a suggested donation of $2 to help defray the troop’s ongoing programs.
Lolatte, also VNM’s Street Food Fest organizer, expects this year’s fest to be bigger than ever.
“This year has a ‘welcome back’ vibe. This is one of the reasons why we do not charge an entrance fee. We want the community to come out and celebrate the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, this year more than ever,” said Lolatte. “We have events, like NECCA and the Hamster Wheel, for kids of all ages, and wonderful food and drink for everyone.”
The previous three festivals have drawn about 3,000 people to each in 2017, 2018 and 2019.
Attendees will receive a free Koozie to keep drinks cold, sponsored Berkley & Veller Greenwood Country Realtors.
There is no entry fee; however, a suggested donation of $5 is requested to benefit the Born to Run Foundation, whose mission is to provide specialized prosthetics to young adults and children.
Born to Run founder and motivational speaker Noelle Lambert was a three-sport varsity athlete when her leg was severed in a moped accident in 2016. She competed in Japan in the Olympics this year.
Whetstone co-owner Dave Hiler is a runner who lost his leg to cancer; he named a house brew Born to Run Blood Orange Gose, and vows to run the marathon again with the help of a prosthetic.
Lolatte said the Street Food Fest is all about forging these kinds of relationships.
The Street Food Fest’s main sponsor is Brattleboro’s Whetstone Station Brewery and Restaurant, with cornerstone sponsors Fenton Family Dealership, C&S Wholesale Grocers, and Brattleboro Area Realty, as well as Vermont News and Media, parent to the Brattleboro Reformer, Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and UpCountry Magazine.
The musical sponsor is Turn It Up records.
In addition to donations received for parking and entrance fee, Vermont News and Media is donating $300 to the BSA troop 461 and $300 to the Born to Run foundation, said Lolatte.