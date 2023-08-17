BRATTLEBORO — Drugs, cash and a gun were seized by police and five people were arrested after a search warrant conducted on Elliot Street on Thursday morning.
The Brattleboro Police Department shared a photo of the items on Facebook.
"Special thanks to Weathersfield Police Department K9 AJ for the assist!" police wrote on the post.
Officers seized more than 140 grams of crack cocaine, more than 1,000 bags of fentanyl, a pistol and $10,000 in cash.
Shameeck Allen, 25, and Brandon Brown, 27, of Connecticut, and Brattleboro residents Douglas McDurfee, 58, and Jacquie Rawling, 38, were cited for drug trafficking and are being held on $100,000 bail, and Monica Russell, 43, of New Hampshire, was cited for drug possession and is being held on $500 bail.
Earlier in the morning, Brattleboro Police announced an investigation was underway and officers were "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity at locations on Linden Street and Elliot Street."
"There is no ongoing public safety concern at either location, however we ask that you please avoid these locations at this time," the announcement states.
A witness at the scene on Linden Street described seeing representation from local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and at least two people being led out of the house in handcuffs. Several unmarked sports utility vehicles also were observed by the witness.