BRATTLEBORO — On Friday, June 10, Saint Michael Catholic School celebrated the commencement of its fourth graduating class since reopening the high school.
The evening began with a special Mass held at Saint Michael’s Catholic Church on Walnut Street, concelebrated by Bishop Christopher Coyne, Fr. Henry Furman, Fr. Justin Baker and Fr. Gregory Caldwell. Afterwards, everyone strolled across Walnut Street for the commencement ceremony held in Msr. Rand Hall. Notable speakers of the evening were Valedictorian Dominic Froula (Class of 2022), and a special address from Father Justin Baker, previous pastor of Saint Michael Parish. Five students graduated as members of the Class of 2022 and joined the ranks of Saint Michael Catholic School alumni.
The school dates back to 1874 and the last group of students to graduate from Saint Michael were from the class of 1968. The high school remained closed for 50 years but was reopened after a strong urge from parents to offer a Catholic classical liberal arts program in Southern Vermont.