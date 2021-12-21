Four people were transported to Cheshire Medical Center, in Keene, N.H., by ambulances after a single motor-vehicle rollover on Cady Lane, in Spofford, N.H., in the early evening Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Two people were extricated from the vehicle. Four ambulances were called to the scene. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Chesterfield Police but at the time of the crash the roads were slick.