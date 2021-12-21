SPOFFORD N.H. — Five people were transported to Cheshire Medical Center, in Keene, N.H., by ambulances after a single motor-vehicle rollover on Cady Lane in early evening Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021. Two people were extricated from the vehicle. Four ambulances were called to the scene.
According to the Chesterfield Police Department their preliminary investigation revealed that a 16-year-old driver from Keene, N.H., was operating a 2015 Nissan Rogue on Cady Lane and failed to negotiate a sharp corner.
The vehicle went over an embankment and landed on its roof. Inside of the vehicle were 5 other juveniles. The 16-year-old operator was picked up by her parent from the accident scene. Two of the 15-year-old juveniles were sent to Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, Lebanon, N.H., with serious injuries. The other 3 juveniles that was between 16-years-old and 17-years-old were transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital, in Keene, for non life threatening injuries.