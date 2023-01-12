BRATTLEBORO — On the second day of the homicide trial of Kevin Parker, 62, formerly of Wardsboro, jurors heard from the former town clerk of Wardsboro, a neighbor on Gilfeather Road in Wardsboro where Parker said he shot and killed Kirby Staib in self-defense, a number of state troopers, and local author Archer Mayor, who read a transcript of a police interview of a witness who could not attend the trial.
Jurors also heard two messages Parker left on Staib's phone sometime prior to Staib's death.
"Listen up, a------," shouted Parker on the recording. "It's my f------ property down there. ... I want your s--- off my f------ property today."
For years, Staib parked his business equipment, which included a dump truck, a bulldozer and a backhoe, on Parker's property. When the relationship between the two men, who hunted and fished together from time to time, went sour, Parker demanded Staib remove his vehicles, which Staib did.
In another voicemail message, after Staib dumped sand near his family driveway on Gilfeather Road, making it harder for Parker to get into his own driveway, Parker said it was "the most disrespectful thing anybody has done to me in my life."
Parker also warned Staib to "never set foot on my property again."
On Oct. 18, 2016, Staib's girlfriend, Laurie Gallagher, was chopping onions for dinner when she heard gunshots up the road from the house she shared with Staib and his parents. When she drove up the road, she found her boyfriend shot dead on a neighbor's lawn, she testified on Wednesday.
Parker told investigators he saw Staib that day walking on Gilfeather Road with a shovel and an argument ensued. Parker said Staib pulled a handgun on him, and he, in turn, shot Staib with a Sturm Ruger .223 Ranch Rifle. Parker said he was carrying the gun because of problems with coyotes.
Staib often traveled on Gilfeather Road to clean up manure from his draft horse, Pete, who liked to wander through the neighborhood.
The pistol recovered near Staib's body had not been fired and did not have a bullet in the chamber.
The trial, which is being held in Windham Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Brattleboro, was delayed for six years because of procedural issues and the COVID-19 pandemic, when jury trials were postponed for more than a year.
Lonnie Staib, Kirby Staib's older brother, traveled to Brattleboro from Tennessee to testify.
He told the jury that his brother was "a big teddie bear [who] would never hurt anybody."
"I remember the first deer he ever shot," said Staib. "He sobbed. He was a big baby."
Staib said he remembered hunting together with his brother and Parker at the Staib's family camp in Northern Vermont, but he didn't testify as to anything out of the ordinary between his brother and Parker.
"Kirby was an excellent shot. He shot his first bear with a pistol. That always amazed me."
He also noted that his brother always carried a firearm. He favored .357 for pistols, said Staib. The firearm found next to his brother's body was a .380 Bersa.
Staib also said he got several calls from his mother over the years, during which she mentioned problems with Parker.
And in March of 2009, Lonnie Staib was visiting Wardsboro when his brother came into the house after he said he had a run-in with Parker.
"It was the scaredest I've ever seen my brother in my life," he said. "He was white as a ghost, crying, shaking. He was petrified."
Jacqueline Bedard, who served as Wardsboro town clerk for 37 years before retiring, told the jury about a visit from Parker in the fall of 2016, when he complained that the Staibs' dogs weren't licensed.
The visit was preceded by a phone call during which Parker was agitated and irritated, said Bedard.
"He called me a liar, thought I should quit my job," she said.
When Parker came into the office, he was agitated, said Bedard. He again called her a liar and used "a few other choice words" during the discussion about dogs and licenses.
Bedard said she had had previous interactions with Parker, during which he was usually "calm and polite and decent."
On this occasion though, she said she felt scared and had to ask him to leave the building.
Bedard said she called Joan Staib, who came in the next day and licensed a couple of dogs.
Neither Donald Staib nor Joan Staib lived to see Parker stand trial for the shooting death of their son. Donald was 83 when he died of cancer, less than a week after his son was shot and killed. Joan was 75 when she died in 2020.
Caroline Bishop Backus, who lives with her husband, Dr. Robert Backus, on Gilfeather Road, told the jury about the day Gallagher, Kirby Staib's girlfriend, came running and screaming up her driveway.
Backus went to her neighbor's lawn, where she found the body of Kirby Staib.
"I tried to determine if there was any pulse," said Backus. There wasn't, she added.
In the past, Backus and her husband invited Parker to the holiday meals. She described Parker as shy.
She also noted that Parker asked them each year for permission to hunt on their land, which they granted.
Backus said she was somewhat aware of a dispute between Parker and Staib, which involved Staib "putting junk" in parking spaces on Parker's land.
At one time, Parker told her something to the effect of "I can't take this anymore."
"I said something once to him to try to ignore things and don't put yourself at Kirby's level," said Backus.
She also described the journeys of Pete the draft horse around the neighborhood as "walkabouts."
Before lunch, Archer Mayor read the transcript of a deposition by Robert Backus, who was unavailable to testify.
"He was very shy and respectful of my wife," read Mayor.
Backus also reported that he was aware there was a dispute between Staib and Parker, and that he offered to mediate, an offer they both refused.
"I told [Parker] he was acting like a 2-year-old," read Mayor. "I told Kirby the same thing."
Backus reported that Parker "just really disliked Staib," a feeling that Staib reciprocated.
"They both seemed angry," read Mayor.
Backus reported that in the two months prior to the shooting, Parker was "quiet as a mouse." Backus also reported a time when Parker, "in a fit of pique," cut trees down in an attempt to decrease water flowing to the Staib's well.
"It was a really dumb idea," read Mayor.
At one time, Backus and his neighbors offered to buy Parker's property, but Parker said he could not leave Gilfeather Road because, "The hill was my life."
Chris Blake, a contractor from West Dover, said he'd worked with Parker almost daily up until the shooting. Blake said he knew there was a dispute between Staib and Parker, but he didn't know much more than the little Parker shared with him.
"I remember him saying Dr. Backus said enough is enough ... take the signs down," said Blake.
When he was asked by the prosecution what the signs said, Blake said something like "The Staibs are a-------."
When Parker's defense attorney, Chris Montgomery, asked him if he ever saw Parker lose his temper, he said "I don't recall."
Cheryl Colburn, who has lived in West Wardsboro for 54 years and was a house cleaner, said she often saw Parker on Gilfeather Road walking his dogs. She said Staib, who was about the same age as her kids, "could be a little arrogant sometimes ... a little short-tempered," but not violent.
Trooper John Waitekus told the court he responded to Gilfeather Road in 2009 and 2011 for a complaint from Donald Staib.
"He said several things [Parker] was doing were illegal or bothering him," said Waitekus. "I spoke with Parker [who] said he was doing these things intentionally." But, added Waitekus, "I didn't see any violations I could take action for," adding "I told him he needed to grow up [and] act more mature."
James Matthews, a former Vermont State trooper, said he responded to Gilfeather Road 10 times from 2010 to 2016, all for reports of a dispute between the Staibs and Parker.
During one visit, said Matthews "I counseled Parker to ignore Staib."
On a visit to talk with Gallagher in 2015, Matthews said he saw a sign on Parker's land that said "White trash, go away."
The trial is expected to continue this on Friday morning, starting at 9 a.m.