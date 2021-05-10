20210507-GALLERY-RADDER-17.JPG

Small vendors set up booths in the Harmony Lot, in Brattleboro, during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the streets of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to stop in April 2020.

 Kristopher Radder, Brattleboro Reformer
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PHOTOS: Gallery Walk returns

1 of 44

BRATTLEBORO — Gallery Walk returned to the downtown area on Friday, May 7, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to stop in April 2020.