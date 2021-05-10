Small vendors set up booths in the Harmony Lot, in Brattleboro, during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the streets of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to stop in April 2020.
People make collages in Pliny Park, in Brattleboro, Vt., as part of a workshop that was put on by the Brooks Memorial Library during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Eli Dworkin, an accordion player for the band, Slow Pony, plays as people walk by during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
People fill up the Mitchell Giddings Fine Arts Gallery, on Main Street in Brattleboro, Vt., during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Small vendors set up booths in the Harmony Lot, in Brattleboro, Vt., during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Layla Hooks, 8, of Brattleboro, Vt., enjoys ice cream during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Jonah Johnson, 16, of Brattleboro, Vt., works on a painting at the River Gallery booth on Elliot Street, in Brattleboro, during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Morgen Parker-Houghton, of Brattleboro, looks at a mural created by the Word Trail project that was on display at 118 Elliot, an art gallery on Elliot Street, in Brattleboro, during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Musicians fill the air with songs during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Musicians fill the air with songs during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
Messages to the river hang on display during Gallery Walk on Friday, May 7, 2021. Gallery Walk returned for the first time to the street of Brattleboro since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to stop in April 2020.
BRATTLEBORO — Gallery Walk returned to the downtown area on Friday, May 7, for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to stop in April 2020.