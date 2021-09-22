BRATTLEBORO — Dick DeGray, from Brattleboro, replaces the flowers around the downtown area with mums and other fall plants during the first day of fall on Wednesday. DeGray said the flowers should bloom within a week.
top story
BRATTLEBORO — Dick DeGray, from Brattleboro, replaces the flowers around the downtown area with mums and other fall plants during the first day of fall on Wednesday. DeGray said the flowers should bloom within a week.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.