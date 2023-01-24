A member of the Brattleboro Public Works Department removes snow from the sidewalks of Western Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm. Purchase local photos online.
A Green Mountain Power truck passes Scott Lane, an equipment operator for Vermont Agency of Transportation, as he cuts up a fallen tree along Route 5 in Guilford on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
A member of the Brattleboro Public Works Department removes snow from the sidewalks of Western Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm. Purchase local photos online.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A member of the Brattleboro Public Works Department removes snow from the sidewalks of Western Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A member of the Brattleboro Public Works Department removes snow from the sidewalks of Western Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from the Brattleboro Public Works Department clean up parts of a fallen tree on Mathers Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from the Brattleboro Public Works Department clean up parts of a fallen tree on Mathers Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from the Brattleboro Public Works Department clean up parts of a fallen tree on Mathers Road on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Travis Grover, an equipment operator for the Brattleboro Public Works Department, uses a chainsaw to cut parts of a fallen tree on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Travis Grover, an equipment operator for the Brattleboro Public Works Department, uses a chainsaw to cut parts of a fallen tree on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Scott Lane, an equipment operator for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, cuts up a fallen tree along Route 5 in Guilford on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A Green Mountain Power truck passes Scott Lane, an equipment operator for Vermont Agency of Transportation, as he cuts up a fallen tree along Route 5 in Guilford on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Scott Lane, an equipment operator for the Vermont Agency of Transportation, cuts up a fallen tree along Route 5 in Guilford on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
A crew from Consolidated Communications works on restoring fiber lines on Route 9 in Brattleboro on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, as crews clean up after a major snowstorm.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Steve Karen, of Brattleboro, clears off a car on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Steve Karen, of Brattleboro, clears off a car on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
Steve Karen, of Brattleboro, clears off a car on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.
Kristopher Radder Brattleboro Reformer
SOUTHERN VERMONT — Hopefully you’ve dug yourself out from Sunday and Monday’s winter storm that dumped over a foot of snow on some parts of Windham County, because there is more on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch from 1 p.m. on Wednesday to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
Piling on to the biggest snowfall of the winter that led to hazardous roads and school cancellations on Monday, another 5-10 inches is expected to arrive just in time for the Wednesday afternoon commute.
“There are some snow bands that could lead to locally heavy accumulations,” said meteorologist Abbey Gant of the National Weather Service in Albany. “Visibilities will definitely be affected and impacted. There could be some slowdowns in traffic and some hazardous driving conditions.”
The bulk of the snow is expected to begin between 3 and 4 p.m. in Southwest Vermont.
“We always tell everybody to drive a little slower, make sure they’re paying extra close attention to everything that’s going on around them, especially when it’s a high traffic time,” Gant said.
The storm could impact the Thursday morning commute as well.
“In the evening (Wednesday) night and into the early morning hours of Thursday, we’ll look for more of a rain/snow mix with the potential for some sleet, as well,” Gant said.
Hopefully those running out of places to put the snow can take some solace in the likelihood that the precipitation will change over to entirely rain, which Gant said could happen by 6-7 a.m. on Thursday.
While it won’t be as severe as the Christmas weekend storm that left over 70,000 Vermonters without power, wind gusts of up to 35 miles per hour are expected overnight, as well.
“(How widespread) or the magnitude of power outages, we obviously don’t know exactly, but that definitely is a possibility,” Gant said.
Has been working as a photojournalist since 2007, before moving into newspapers, he worked with an NGO called Project HOPE. He then went to work for the Press and Sun-Bulletin in New York, and then in New England working for the Brattleboro Reformer.